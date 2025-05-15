403
Poll indicates majority of Ukrainians don’t trust Trump
(MENAFN) A new poll reveals that nearly 90% of Ukrainians do not trust U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a sharp decline in public support since he returned to office. The survey, conducted by Info Sapiens for the New Europe Center (NEC) in Kiev and published on Monday, shows that just 7.4% of Ukrainians express trust in Trump, while 89% say they do not.
This represents a significant shift from a similar poll taken in November 2024, prior to Trump’s inauguration, when 44.6% of Ukrainians trusted him and 47.2% did not. At the time, NEC analysts credited Trump’s relatively strong numbers to dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s perceived indecisiveness regarding support for Ukraine, as well as Trump’s campaign pledge to swiftly negotiate an end to the war with Russia.
Since then, trust in Trump has collapsed in Ukraine, with NEC attributing the shift to a peace approach that “sometimes aligns more with Russia’s revisionist goals than with international law.”
Tensions rose further after a February Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reportedly ended in a heated argument. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance criticized Zelensky’s stance on U.S. aid and accused him of recklessly escalating the risk of global conflict.
Trump has also refused to offer long-term security commitments to Ukraine and has pushed for a peace deal that would benefit U.S. interests, particularly in terms of access to Ukrainian natural resources.
According to reports, the proposed U.S. deal would recognize Russia’s control over Crimea and areas in four former Ukrainian regions, freeze current frontlines, block Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, and gradually lift sanctions on Russia.
Moscow has maintained that peace is only possible if Kiev renounces its territorial claims and NATO membership aspirations—conditions Ukraine continues to reject.
