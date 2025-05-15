Red Piranha Releases Crystal Eye 5.5 Redefining Network Stability, Visibility, And Zero Trust Security

Crystal Eye 5.5 is here!

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Piranha, Australia's leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Crystal Eye 5.5, a major platform upgrade engineered to deliver unparalleled network stability, enhanced visibility, and Zero Trust resilience for organisations of all sizes.The launch was celebrated with Partner Events held across Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth, where Red Piranha demonstrated the exciting new features of the Crystal Eye 5.5 platform.Security gaps are growing as systems become more complex. Organisations face fragmented tools, inconsistent access controls, and poor visibility across networks, cloud infrastructure, and remote endpoints. Remote employees often connect through unsecured channels, while identity management and network enforcement operate in silos.Setting a new benchmark in secure, future-ready infrastructure, Crystal Eye 5.5 introduces several powerful capabilities designed to empower organisations with deeper insight, stronger control, and streamlined security operations.Crystal Eye 5.5 introduces a powerful suite of new features to enhance security, control, and operational efficiency.- Microsoft Entra ID Single Sign-On (SSO) integration with SDWAN/VPN for secure, real-time remote access at near line speeds.- Declarative Authorisation Service (DAS) protects cloud workloads and deploys authorisation and access control across cloud-native environments and microservices.- Advanced firewall and Best in Class NDR with Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for precise, identity-driven policy enforcement.- Secure Web Gateway (SWG) leverages Deep Packet Inspection and modern application controls for granular traffic management, protecting users from attacks.- Crystal AI, a new LLM-powered assistant, delivers real-time support and insights and detects lateral movement across networks.- Built-in Risk Auditing Application enables SMEs to perform standards-aligned cybersecurity assessments without external consultants.Crystal Eye Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) platform, a sovereign-built solution delivering comprehensive protection across the entire attack surface, including network, endpoint, and cloud.Supported by Red Piranha's 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC), intelligence services, and consulting capabilities, the Crystal Eye TDIR platform enables organisations to detect advanced persistent threats (APTs) and unknown attacks via behavioural analytics.Red Piranha proudly holds numerous awards, is a member of Team Defence Australia, and is the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance , delivering world-leading threat intelligence that is fully integrated and operationalised. We take immense pride in representing cutting-edge cybersecurity technology that is Australian-made, defence-ready, and promotes true sovereign capability on a global platform.About Red PiranhaRed Piranha is Australia's leading cybersecurity technology developer and manufacturer, delivering innovative solutions that protect organisations across the globe. Our flagship product, Crystal Eye, is a unified security platform offering unparalleled protection, visibility, and threat response capabilities, all from a sovereign-built solution designed for compliance, scalability, and resilience.

