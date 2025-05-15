403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Genocide continues on Gaza amounting to 52,928 deaths
(MENAFN) The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians which has been murdered since October 2023, in the ethnic cleansing that is happening in Gaza surpassed 52,928 civilians.
The number of injuries increased to 119,846 in an Israeli attack that murdered 20 people, and wounded 125 others, which happened in the last day. Reported by a ministry.
Additionally, it said that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Israel broke the truce and captives trade deal by continuing its attacks on Gaza on 18th of March, killing almost 2,800 individuals and wounding above 7,800.
the International Criminal Court released warrants of detention for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the previous November for committing war crimes including crimes that aren’t humane in Gaza.
The number of injuries increased to 119,846 in an Israeli attack that murdered 20 people, and wounded 125 others, which happened in the last day. Reported by a ministry.
Additionally, it said that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Israel broke the truce and captives trade deal by continuing its attacks on Gaza on 18th of March, killing almost 2,800 individuals and wounding above 7,800.
the International Criminal Court released warrants of detention for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the previous November for committing war crimes including crimes that aren’t humane in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment