2025-05-15 05:53:01
(MENAFN) The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians which has been murdered since October 2023, in the ethnic cleansing that is happening in Gaza surpassed 52,928 civilians.

The number of injuries increased to 119,846 in an Israeli attack that murdered 20 people, and wounded 125 others, which happened in the last day. Reported by a ministry.

Additionally, it said that “many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”

Israel broke the truce and captives trade deal by continuing its attacks on Gaza on 18th of March, killing almost 2,800 individuals and wounding above 7,800.

the International Criminal Court released warrants of detention for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the previous November for committing war crimes including crimes that aren’t humane in Gaza.

