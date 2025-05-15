403
Iranian President Slams Trump's Comments on Tehran
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments, calling them a clear indication of Trump's failure to understand the essence of the Iranian people.
Pezeshkian made these statements during a gathering with Iranian intellectuals and cultural leaders in Kermanshah on Wednesday evening, following Trump’s remarks in Riyadh the previous day, according to a statement from his office.
On Tuesday, Trump had branded Iran as "the most destructive force" in the Middle East, accusing the nation of destabilizing the region and pledging that the U.S. would never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.
In response, Pezeshkian argued that Trump’s remarks showed his misunderstanding of Iran's "truth, honor, magnanimity and selflessness."
Pezeshkian also pointed out that while Trump depicted Iran as a destabilizing force, thousands of women and children had perished in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, where residents faced severe shortages of water and medical supplies.
For the past 47 years, Pezeshkian emphasized, the U.S. and its allies had used every possible measure to weaken Iran’s government and people, but they had not succeeded and would not.
With confidence in Iran’s future, he stated that the country would continue to progress through the efforts of its scientists, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs. He added that while Iran does not seek conflict, it will never compromise its honor or dignity for the sake of peace.
