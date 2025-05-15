Semiconductor Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2035 | Cutting-Edge Technologies Transform The Semiconductor Supply Chain, Semiconductor Market Poised For $1.07 Trillion Growth By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include advancements in AI, VR integration, and cutting-edge automotive tech. Asia-Pacific leads in market share, with North America set to grow rapidly.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, by Technology, by Type of Packaging, by Power Consumption, by Type of Memory Device, by Application Area, by Node Size, by Type of Fabrication Material and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor market size is estimated to grow from USD 623 billion in 2025, to USD 1.07 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period, to 2035.

Semiconductor Market Growth and Trends

The fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, is transforming the operations of manufacturing, production, and businesses globally through the integration of intelligent computers and connected devices. Over time, there has been a growing global demand for electronic products, data center chips, integrated circuits, batteries, and more, aimed at simplifying human life.

As a result, manufacturers are continuously using silicon and other materials to create discrete semiconductors, which are essential components in electronic devices. Semiconductors, often referred to as wafer chips, play a vital role in today's world by forming the foundation of functionality for a range of consumer products, such as smartphones, televisions, and computers.

From construction to aerospace and the telecommunications sector, semiconductors are utilized across diverse fields; automotive technologies, such as stability control and traction control systems, employ advanced micro integrated circuits and memory integrated circuits to enhance vehicle safety and performance. An analysis of the global semiconductor industry reveals a strong recovery following the pandemic, after a difficult 2023, with the market growth forecast indicating a notable annual increase.

Major trends in the semiconductor market include:



Growing demand fueled by generative AI.

Integration of virtual reality into smart manufacturing. Cloud computing and cutting-edge automotive technologies that are anticipated to transform the semiconductor supply chain.

Moreover, the semiconductor market outlook for the current year indicates a positive climate for innovation and investment, as companies adjust to changing semiconductor technology trends and an increased reliance on logic integrated circuits.

Semiconductor Market: Research Coverage

The report on the semiconductor market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the semiconductor market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, technology, type of packaging, power consumption, type of memory device, application area, node size, type of fabrication material, and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the semiconductor market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of semiconductor, product application, fabrication material used, node size, end-user.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the semiconductor market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, semiconductor portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the semiconductor domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Market Segments

The semiconductor market is segmented by component type, technology, packaging, memory devices, application areas, node size, and geographical regions:



By Component: Memory devices currently dominate, with analog ICs expected to grow rapidly.

By Technology: Although MOSFETs lead, FinFET technology is expected to grow due to power efficiency.

By Packaging: SoC has the majority share, with SoP anticipated to grow due to customization options.

By Memory Device: DRAMs dominate, but SRAM's faster transfer rates will fuel growth.

By Application: Telecommunication leads, driven by 5G adoption.

By Node Size: While 16/14 nm leads, miniaturization demands are boosting 7/5 nm growth.

By Fabrication Material: Silicon-based semiconductors are prevalent due to stability and abundance. By Region: Asia-Pacific leads, with North America expected to see higher growth.

Key Players in Semiconductor Market Profiled in the Report, include:



Analog Devices

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Maxim Integrated Products

MediaTek

Microchip Technology

Micron Technology

NVIDIA NXP Semiconductors

Opportunities in the semiconductor market have been distributed across the following segments:

Type of Component



Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog ICs

MPU Others

Technology



MOSFET

FinFET

Gate-First

Gate-Last

3D Stacked Others

Type of Packaging



System-in-Package (SiP)

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-on-Module (SoM)

Chip-on-Board (COB)

Chip-on-Flex (COF) Others

Power Consumption



Low Power Devices

High Power Devices

Ultra-Low Power Devices Ultra-High Power Devices

Type of Memory Device



DRAM

SRAM

Flash Drives

ROM Others

Application Area



Telecommunication

Defense and Military

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotives Others

Node Size



16/14 nm

10/7 nm

7/5 nm

65 nm Other Sizes

Type of Fabrication Material



Silicon

Germanium Others

Geographical Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

