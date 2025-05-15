403
Media reports Russia improves asylum for ‘mass arrivals’
(MENAFN) Russia's Interior Ministry has drafted a new law aimed at reforming the country’s asylum system, in response to the large influx of Ukrainian nationals. Around 5 million Ukrainians have reportedly fled to Russia since the onset of the conflict, with most applying for expedited citizenship.
According to RBK, the new legislation would introduce a “temporary protection” category to handle “mass arrivals” during emergencies, such as armed conflicts. This status, along with temporary shelter, would initially be granted for one year with the possibility of extension.
The proposed law would also maintain current refugee protection mechanisms for those fleeing persecution based on ethnicity, religion, social status, or political beliefs. Asylum would still be provided for individuals in danger as long as the threats they face continue.
In addition, the reform would broaden the criteria for granting temporary shelter, which would now also include individuals fleeing rejection of traditional values or “Russophobia” in their home countries.
The draft law also separates political asylum into its own category, granting protection at the discretion of the Russian president. A recent example includes former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was granted political asylum in Russia last year. The reform would also address outdated provisions regarding housing for refugees.
