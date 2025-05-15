Huawei And Ubtech Partner To Develop Humanoid Robots For Homes And Factories

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Huawei to work with UBTech to develop humanoid robots for factories and households

May 15, 2025 by Mai Tao

Telecommunications giant Huawei and robotics company UBTech are partnering to promote the humanoid robots in factories and even households. Both parties signed a co-operation agreement in Shenzhen and aim to boost the robotic technology and its application in China.

UBTech is one of the leading Chinese producers of humanoid and smart service robots in Shenzhen, Guangdong. It specializes in developing smart logistics, smart wellness, elderly care, AI education, and business service solutions.

Both Huawei and UBTech signed the agreement to increase the transition of humanoid robots from lab innovations to large-scale adoption in homes and other scenarios.

As per the agreement, both companies will build small factories and develop bipedal or wheeled service robots for households. Here, Huawei will build a big innovation center with a primary focus on“embodied intelligence” – an enhanced AI version.

Huawei and UBTech said they will use Ascend, Kunpeng, Huawei Cloud, and large models, as well as Huawei's experience in R&D, as well as production, and supply.

Over time, Huawei has taken significant steps towards the humanoid robots sector. An early report said that the company is heavily investing in the Chinese robotics field to accelerate AI growth in the country.

Around 6 out of 11 humanoid robotics firms are striving to build more than 1,000 units this year. On the flip side, the company partnered with 16 more firms like Huayan Robotics, Leju Robot, and more, based in Shenzhen.

Huawei even launched the world's first 5G-A powered humanoid robot at the MWC 2025 event, which can easily perform many tasks related to enterprises.

It will be interesting to see how these moves will help the company expand its AI development and make significant contributions to China's robotics sector.