Qatar Participates In World Health Assembly, Council Of Arab Health Ministers' Meetings

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is participating in the meetings of the seventy-eighth session of the World Health Assembly, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19 to 27, and in several meetings and accompanying events, most notably the meetings of the sixty-second session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health and its Executive Office on May 18 and 19, and the second strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 16.

The Qatari delegation to the meetings is headed by Minister of Public Health, H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud.

Qatar will also organise an event alongside the World Health Assembly titled“Accelerating the Impact of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing 2021-2030 – Investing in a Continuum of Care and Age-Friendly Environments,” which will be held on 19 May at the United Nations Palace in Geneva, with broad participation from countries and relevant international organisations.

The World Health Assembly meetings this year are held under the theme“One World for Health” and will address several important issues, including the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The meetings will also discuss several critical issues under the four pillars of the WHO, which include ensuring that another billion people benefit from universal health coverage, improving health and well-being for another billion people, protecting another billion people from health emergencies, and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation in providing better support to countries.

The discussions will focus on strengthening the global health emergency prevention, preparedness, and response framework, non-communicable disease prevention, sustainable financing, antimicrobial resistance, and the WHO's global strategy on health, environment, and climate change.

The Qatari delegation will also participate in the Programme, Budget, and Administration Committee meeting of the WHO Executive Board from 14 to 16 May, as well as the 157th session of the Executive Board on 28 and 29 May in Geneva.