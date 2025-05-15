Raiven Capital Joins Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA)
"Raiven is honored to join MEVCA, the leading platform for VCs in the region," said Paul Dugsin , Co-Founder of Raiven Capital. "We believe in building ecosystems, not just portfolios. MEVCA gives us a platform to collaborate with like-minded investors, founders, and changemakers driving the region's future."
"We're delighted to welcome Raiven Capital to the MEVCA community . Their global perspective, combined with deep operational expertise, adds tremendous value to the region's growing VC landscape. Raiven's commitment to supporting founders and fostering collaboration aligns perfectly with MEVCA's mission to connect and strengthen the venture ecosystem across the region."
- Omar AlKhawaja , Vice Chairman, MEVCA
Raiven's expansion into the Middle East complements its global footprint. The firm's first fund, launched in Toronto and Silicon Valley, was ranked in the top 10% of North American funds , in a 2025 survey of 1,800 VC firms by Carta Fund Services.
"We're seeing world-class founders and breakthrough ideas across the Middle East," said Supreet Manchanda , Co-Founder. "Our operator-investor team is deeply engaged in helping startups achieve product-market fit, scale efficiently, and create long-term value. MEVCA is a key enabler in that journey."
As Raiven builds strong relationships across the GCC, the firm is focused on its core mission: investing in bold founders building the future with AI , IoT , and other new technologies.
About MEVCA
The Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA) aims to serve the Middle East's entrepreneurial and investment community through a concerted effort to advance the region's venture capital industry and greater entrepreneurial ecosystem.
About Raiven Capital
Raiven Capital is a global VC, investing at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and operational transformation. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Dubai, Raiven has delivered multiple successful exits since 2020. Its portfolio spans AI, IoT, deeptech and digital platform companies driving systemic change.
