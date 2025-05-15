403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Strike on Sudan Power Stations Causes Major Blackout
(MENAFN) Sudan's electricity provider reported late Wednesday that two power stations were targeted in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), igniting fires and causing a widespread power outage in the capital.
“Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman,” the provider stated.
The attack “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.” the statement continued.
“The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” it added.
Since April 2023, the RSF has been engaged in a violent struggle with the Sudanese army for control of the country, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
According to the UN and local officials, over 20,000 people have died, and 15 million have been displaced. However, research from U.S. scholars estimates the death toll to be closer to 130,000.
“Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman,” the provider stated.
The attack “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.” the statement continued.
“The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” it added.
Since April 2023, the RSF has been engaged in a violent struggle with the Sudanese army for control of the country, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.
According to the UN and local officials, over 20,000 people have died, and 15 million have been displaced. However, research from U.S. scholars estimates the death toll to be closer to 130,000.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment