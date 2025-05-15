Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Strike on Sudan Power Stations Causes Major Blackout

Drone Strike on Sudan Power Stations Causes Major Blackout


2025-05-15 03:26:04
(MENAFN) Sudan's electricity provider reported late Wednesday that two power stations were targeted in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), igniting fires and causing a widespread power outage in the capital.

“Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman,” the provider stated.

The attack “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.” the statement continued.

“The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” it added.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been engaged in a violent struggle with the Sudanese army for control of the country, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and triggered one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

According to the UN and local officials, over 20,000 people have died, and 15 million have been displaced. However, research from U.S. scholars estimates the death toll to be closer to 130,000.

MENAFN15052025000045017169ID1109552007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search