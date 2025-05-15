403
Zelensky says prohibition on Russia discussions doesn’t include him
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that a 2022 law banning negotiations with Russia does not restrict him from speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His remarks come as preparations are underway for renewed peace talks between the two nations in Türkiye later this week—the first direct talks since Kiev suspended negotiations in 2022.
Zelensky has demanded that Putin attend the talks in person to demonstrate Moscow’s commitment to a peaceful resolution. At a press conference on Tuesday, he dismissed criticism that such outreach violates Ukrainian law. The decree in question, signed by Zelensky himself in September 2022, prohibits negotiations with Russia as long as Putin remains in office. The measure was implemented during a period when Kiev was pursuing military victory.
“It’s a Russian narrative that I cannot speak with Putin,” Zelensky asserted. “Only I have the authority to negotiate Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and our future direction.”
He further explained that the decree was designed to prevent unauthorized or unofficial negotiations by other Ukrainian officials, particularly to combat influence from separatist factions and informal backchannels.
Russian officials have cited the law as proof that Ukraine is unwilling to engage diplomatically. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s critics have questioned his continued presidency, as his term officially ended last year and Ukraine’s constitution bans elections during wartime. In the absence of elections, the speaker of parliament should assume leadership. Zelensky, however, remains in office and has labeled those questioning his authority as pro-Russian.
The Kremlin has said that Zelensky’s status is a domestic Ukrainian issue but has warned that any agreements he signs could be considered legally questionable. US President Donald Trump has criticized Zelensky, calling him “a dictator without elections,” while also offering to mediate peace talks.
The US has facilitated multiple indirect talks between Ukraine and Russia, proposing confidence-building steps like a 30-day pause on attacks targeting energy infrastructure. Washington claims Russia has adhered to this moratorium, while accusing Ukraine of breaching it.
As the upcoming Istanbul meeting approaches, the US has said it will send senior officials to observe. Kiev has called on its Western allies to impose more sanctions on Moscow if Putin refuses to attend. Russia has yet to confirm its delegation’s participation.
