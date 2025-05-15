Sandisk® Raises The Bar With World's Fastest Pcie® Gen 5.0 Nvmetm SSD, The WD_BLACKTM SN8100 Nvmetm SSD

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Setting a new standard for client SSDs, Sandisk® today unveiled the powerful WD_BLACKTM SN8100 NVMeTM SSD with PCIe® Gen 5.0 technology, a cutting-edge internal SSD delivering speeds up to 14,900 MB/sand capacities up to 8TB, for high-performance gaming, content creation and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

With the evolution of gaming graphics, high-quality 4K and 8K content and AI applications, today's gamers and professionals need solutions to help maximize the performance of their PCs. The Sandisk WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM PCIe® Gen 5.0 SSD is built for hardcore PC gamers looking to add the most advanced combination of speed and reliability to their rig for peak performance and for professionals needing a top-of-the-line PC storage solution for intensive workflows and AI applications. In addition to blistering speeds, the new PCIe® Gen 5.0 SSD is also 100% more power efficient than Sandisk's high-performance PCIe® Gen 4.0 SSD.

“Whether it's for high-level gaming, professional content creation or AI applications, high-performance users now have a PCIe Gen 5.0 storage solution that matches speed with power efficiency to help them build the ultimate gaming rig or best-in-class workstation, enabling them to play and create with next-level performance and reliability,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president of devices for Sandisk.“The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM SSD with PCIe® Gen 5.0 delivers peak storage performance for the most discerning users.”

“PCIe Gen 5.0 is the next evolution of the PCIe interface offering up to 2x performance capability over today's PCIe 4.0,” said Joe Macri, Senior Vice President and CTO for Compute and Graphics at AMD.“The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 revolutionizes storage performance and power efficiency bringing the next level of flash storage to PCs for Gamers, Content Creators, or Professionals seeking only the highest storage performance possible.”

“Technologies like the Intel Core Ultra processors combined with WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs will fuel the innovation of PCs and workstations, vastly speeding up play, productions or projects for gamers, creators and professionals,” said Todd Lewellen, Vice President of Client Ecosystem Group at Intel.“With its great performance and power efficiency, the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is a great option for those looking to build their best gaming and high-performance PCs.”

As an industry-leader for PCIe® Gen 5.0 power efficiency, the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM SSD features advanced Sandisk BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND technology powering performance and reliability, with a low-power profile and optimized thermal performance to help simplify system design without adding expensive cooling. Key features include:



Delivers an enhanced gaming and workflow experience with the speed of PCIe® Gen 5.0×4 NVMeTM M.2 SSD technology.

Blistering sequential speeds of up to 14,900MB/s1 read, 14,000MB/s1 write and over 2,300,000 IOPS1 of random performance (2TB – 4TB2 models) – a 2x performance improvement in read speeds over Sandisk's PCIe Gen 4.03.

Over 100% more power efficient than Sandisk's PCIe® Gen 4.03, plus energy optimization with an average operating power of 7W1 or under helps keep drives running at optimal performance.

Up to 2,400TBW endurance[iv] (4TB2) means machines can handle the most intense tasks, such as gaming, video editing and AI workloads. Capacity to hold the biggest new games and projects, while still having room for models for AI-powered applications, large datasets and growing game libraries.

In addition to the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM with PCIe® Gen 5.0 SSD, Sandisk is offering an optional WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM with PCIe® Gen 5.0 SSD with Heatsink. The heatsink version features a new integrated, low-profile passive cooling design engineered with anodized aluminum with no extra power or noisy fans required. Plus, it comes with a customizable RGB LED for those who want to match their lighting style and build needs.

The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM with Heatsink will also be available this fall in 1TB, 2TB and 4TBcapacities. An 8TBWD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM SSD and WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMeTM SSD with Heatsink are expected to be available this summer in the Middle East.

[i] Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. IOPS = input/output operations per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

[ii] 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

[iii] Over 100% more power efficient and 2x improvement in read performance than 2TB WD_BLACKTM SN850X NVMe SSD.

[iv] TBW (terabytes written) values calculated using JEDEC client workload (JESD219) and vary by product capacity.