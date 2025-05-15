403
Wallan Trading Unveils the All-New Renault Koleos 2026 for the First Time in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, May 14, 2025: In a luxurious and sophisticated setting, Wallan Trading, the exclusive distributor of French automotive brand Renault in Saudi Arabia, officially launched the Renault Koleos 2026 for the first time in the Middle East. The grand unveiling took place in Diriyah, attended by top-tier media, notable guests, and auto enthusiasts.
Immersive Launch Experience – Where French Luxury Meets Saudi Heritage
The event featured an interactive reveal enriched by dynamic audiovisual effects, culminating in the unveiling of the new Renault Koleos. Guests had the opportunity to explore the vehicle up close and discover its distinctive design and advanced technological features.
Fahad Al-Wallan, chairman of Wallan Holding emphasized the strong partnership between Wallan Trading and Renault, united in their vision to deliver a premium ownership and driving experience through vehicles known for their elegant design, innovative technology, and high performance.
“The Renault Koleos 2026 represents a significant milestone in the automotive world and is the perfect choice for those who value elegance, refinement, quality, and innovation. The decision to debut Koleos 2026 in the Saudi market, as a first in the Middle East, reflects the Kingdom’s growing importance amid strong economic growth and ongoing positive developments. This new generation of Koleos offers a truly exceptional option for car lovers, thanks to its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and advanced features.” He added.
Renault Koleos 2026: Contemporary Design Meets Innovative Solutions
The all-new Koleos is a pivotal launch within Renault’s International Game Plan 2027. It belongs to the D-segment of midsize SUVs and reflects the brand’s new design language and its guiding philosophy: “voitures à vivre” – “cars for living.” The model offers a bold, premium driving experience while prioritizing safety for drivers, passengers, and other road users.
Interior Design: Elegance, Spaciousness, and Comfort
Measuring 4.78 meters long, 1.88 meters wide, and 1.68 meters tall, Koleos delivers the proportions of a high-end SUV. A generous 2.82-meter wheelbase ensures ample interior space, with boot capacity of up to 589 liters.
The cabin features three panoramic 12.3-inch openR screens stretching across the dashboard, premium materials, and high-comfort seats, all contributing to a luxurious onboard experience. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with the front passenger seat adjustable in 6 directions, controlled via the dedicated passenger display.
Koleos also includes tri-zone air conditioning, allowing independent temperature and airflow settings for the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers. A 6.2-liter storage compartment is integrated into the central armrest, with extensive connectivity options including three USB-C ports (one in front, two in the rear), a front USB-A port, a wireless charging pad, and two 12V sockets (front and in the boot).
Additionally, Koleos is equipped with Bose active noise cancellation – a segment-exclusive feature that enhances ride comfort by using inverse sound waves to neutralize engine noise.
A Next-Generation Multimedia Experience
The openR panorama screen offers an intuitive and engaging experience. The three-screen layout extends across the dashboard, with touch-sensitive driver and passenger displays that can be customized like a smartphone—uploading personal wallpapers or using widgets.
The passenger screen introduces several new features, including video streaming apps, offering an enriched and interactive digital experience.
Intelligent 4WD and Enhanced Performance
Koleos is equipped with an intelligent 4-wheel drive system that seamlessly adapts to changing road conditions without manual intervention. On smooth roads, it switches to 2WD for enhanced fuel efficiency. No matter the conditions, experience superior control. The intelligent torque distribution system adapts seamlessly to slippery, muddy, or sandy environments, providing optimal traction.
8-Speed Automatic Transmission and 29 New-Generation ADAS
The 8-speed automatic transmission adjusts to the driver’s style, improving over time for smoother performance. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine generating 235 hp and 350 Nm of torque, ensuring a dynamic and refined drive.
Koleos includes six drive modes, including Off-Road mode, and features 29 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), three of which enable Level 2 autonomous driving. The vehicle uses a 180° interface to display nearby traffic in real time.
Koleos is also fitted with next-generation Active Driver Assist, combining adaptive cruise control with lane centering technology. This system maintains the vehicle’s lane position using sensors and cameras, while an emergency lane-keeping function anticipates collisions and assists in avoidance maneuvers.
Hot-Formed Structure for Greater Safety
To ensure maximum safety, 18% of Koleos' body structure uses hot forming technology, enhancing rigidity and crash protection. This also reduces vibrations and road noise for a smoother ride.
Availability in Saudi Arabia
The Renault Koleos 2026 is now available at Renault showrooms across Saudi Arabia through Wallan Trading, with prices starting from SAR 112,900 (excluding VAT).
Promotional offers include a 5-year or 100,000 km warranty and free servicing for 2 years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first).
