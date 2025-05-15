Tsingke Showcases At AACR 2025 -- Advancing Global Cancer Research With Integrated Synthesis Solutions
BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech proudly participated in the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 , held this April in Chicago, USA. As one of the world's premier events in oncology research, AACR gathered global leaders from academia and industry to explore the future of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.
At Booth #3255, Tsingke presented its comprehensive synthesis and expression service portfolio , offering essential support from early-stage discovery to preclinical development. Our platform drew attention for its capabilities in gene synthesis, oligonucleotide production, mRNA technologies, and protein expression.
What Tsingke Offers for Oncology Research
-
High-Throughput Nucleic Acid Synthesis
Custom DNA/RNA oligos, siRNA, ASO
Complex modifications: LNA, phosphorothioate, dual-labeled probes
qPCR and NGS-grade primer/probe production mRNA Synthesis & Raw Materials Supply
IVT template synthesis with 5'/3' modifications and Poly(A) tails
High-purity enzymes, capping reagents, modified nucleotides, and buffers
Ready to support LNP formulation workflows Protein Expression & Antibody Tools
Gene synthesis, vector construction, and expression validation
Fast-turnaround expression services in HEK293/CHO systems Custom R&D Support for Novel Therapies
sgRNA libraries, gene editing tools, and RNAi constructs
Building a Global Synthesis Engine for Cancer Innovation
Tsingke is committed to enabling biotech companies, CDMOs, and academic researchers with a one-stop synthesis platform-from molecular design and synthesis to expression and functional validation. By supporting critical steps in target discovery, validation, and preclinical development, we help accelerate the path from lab to clinic.
Interested in learning more or discussing a custom solution?
Reach out to us at [email protected] or visit
SOURCE Tsingke BiotechWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment