Netanyahu promises to enter Gaza ‘with full force’
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the Israeli military will intensify its efforts in Gaza to defeat Hamas in the near future. During a visit to injured Israeli reservists on Tuesday, Netanyahu declared, “In the coming days, we will go in with full force to complete the operation.” His objectives include the destruction of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held by the militant group.
While Netanyahu suggested that a temporary ceasefire might be considered in exchange for the release of captives, he emphasized that Israel would not halt its military campaign. He reiterated that “there will be no situation where we stop the war.”
The prime minister also revealed that Israel has established a governing body to facilitate the exit of civilians from Gaza, although no countries have agreed to take them in. He added that more than half of Gaza’s residents would leave if given the chance.
Netanyahu’s statements followed an Israeli airstrike on the European hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, which was reportedly used by Hamas as an underground command center. The strike targeted Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar, though his fate remains unclear. Subsequent reports indicated that Israeli airstrikes hit the site again, preventing rescue workers from reaching the wounded, and killing at least 28 people.
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began after a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,100 Israeli deaths and more than 200 hostages. Since then, Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza have killed over 60,000 Palestinians, with many more injured or missing, according to Palestinian authorities.
