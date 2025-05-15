Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 Over Past Day
This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
As of May 15, the Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 10,812 (+8) enemy tanks, 22,514 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 27,872 (+45) artillery systems, 1,384 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,166 (+1) air defense systems, 372 aircraft (unchanged), 336 (+1) helicopters, 36,000 (+140) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,197 cruise missiles (unchanged), 28 warships/boats (unchanged), one submarine (unchanged), 48,547 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,892 (+8) units of special equipment.
Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy camouflaged enemy tank in Pokrovsk sector
As Ukrinform reported, on May 14 there were 128 combat engagements on the frontline, with the fiercest fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment