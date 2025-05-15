Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 Over Past Day

2025-05-15 02:04:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to May 15, 2025, have reached approximately 970,590 personnel, including 1,220 invaders eliminated in the past 24 hours.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

As of May 15, the Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 10,812 (+8) enemy tanks, 22,514 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 27,872 (+45) artillery systems, 1,384 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,166 (+1) air defense systems, 372 aircraft (unchanged), 336 (+1) helicopters, 36,000 (+140) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,197 cruise missiles (unchanged), 28 warships/boats (unchanged), one submarine (unchanged), 48,547 (+165) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,892 (+8) units of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy camouflaged enemy tank in Pokrovsk sector

As Ukrinform reported, on May 14 there were 128 combat engagements on the frontline, with the fiercest fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.

