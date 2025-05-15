403
Ukraine, U.S. Align Strategies in Turkey
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Wednesday that he held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Antalya region of Turkey.
The purpose of their dialogue was to “coordinate positions during this critical week,” underscoring the urgency of their diplomatic engagement.
Sybiha shared on X that they “discussed in detail the logic of further steps and shared our approaches.”
This exchange included a comprehensive dialogue on upcoming strategies and mutual understandings.
During the meeting, Sybiha also conveyed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's perspective on ongoing peace initiatives.
Additionally, he emphasized Ukraine’s “strong and consistent” dedication to President Donald Trump’s peace undertakings and expressed appreciation for Washington’s continued support.
Sybiha noted Ukraine’s readiness to enhance collaboration with the United States “in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner,” stressing the necessity for Russia to mirror Ukraine’s constructive actions.
However, he pointed out that “so far, it has not,” and cautioned that Moscow must recognize that refusing peace will come with consequences.
This diplomatic interaction occurred alongside an informal assembly of NATO foreign ministers, also held in Antalya.
Turkey is preparing to play a prominent role in international diplomacy as it gets ready to host the first in-person peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine in over three years.
These forthcoming negotiations—anticipated to be the first face-to-face dialogue since the last talks in Istanbul in March 2022—follow prolonged periods of conflict, escalating military tensions, and transformative diplomatic developments that have significantly impacted both regional and global affairs.
