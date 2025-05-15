403
Future Generali laun‘hes ‘Health Un’imited’, a Health Insurance that offers unlimited benefits
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Guwahati 14th May 2025: For many of us in urban India, health insurance is the go-to solution when it comes to financial protection, but rising hospitalisation and medical costs raise questions on the adequacy of Health Insurance cover. This growing concern highlights the need for comprehensive healthcare solutions.
More than eight out of every ten insured feel unsure about the efficacy of their health cover amid soaring medical costs, said an exclusive survey by Future Generali India Insurance - #Health Unlimited. This survey, which was recently conducted on 800 insured individuals aged 25+, revealed rising concerns about the adequacy of current health insurance coverage.
India has one of the highest medical inflation rates among other Asian countries in 2021 - approximately 14 per cent - surpassing China (12 per cent), Indonesia (10 per cent), Vietnam (10 per cent) and Philippines (9 per cent).
Commenting on the launch of Health Unlimited,Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, sai“, “Rising cost of medical treatment is a cause of concern for a vast majority of people in India, despite having a health cover. As Lifetime Partners to our customers, it is our endeavour to address these challenges by offering tailored solutions and adequately covering the Indian consumer. Our comprehensive health insurance offer‘ng, ‘Health Un’imited’, will ensure that our customers do not run out of cover even during the times of higher bills, irrespective of their sum insured getting e”hausted.”
The plan revolutionises health insurance by offering Unlimited Restoration of the Sum Insured starting from the second claim, providing complete financial security without the worry of exhausting coverage. In addition to the base coverage, the plan offers protection against rising medical costs and evolving healthcare needs. It covers in-patient hospitalisation, day-care treatments, AYUSH treatments, referring to the coverage for traditional Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, under health insurance policies, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, organ donor costs, and modern treatment methods.
Key“Benefits of “He”lth Unlimited”:
• Unlimited Coverage: This benefit shall cover the full cost of claim, regardless of sum insured, once in the lifetime of the policy and for any one claim.
• Inf ation Guard: Annual enhancement of sum insured to safeguard against rising medical expenses
• Pr mium Payback: Discount of renewal premium in the 5th year, equivalent to the 1st year base premium, if there is no claim in the preceding 4 policy years
• Un imited Refills: Base sum insured gets refilled unlimited times, from second claim onwards
In addition to the above, Health Unlimited also comes with benefits like wellness discounts, cumulative bonus for every claim free year, additional sum insured for accidental hospitalization, no sub limits for services like cataract surgery, road ambulance, and LASIK procedure and complementary health check-ups.
About Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited:
Future Generali India Insurance Company Limitedis a joint venture between the Generali Group, a 190-year-old legacy global insurance business with a 74% majority stake, and the Future Group. The Company was set up in 2006 to provide retail, commercial, personal, and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to help them manage and mitigate risks. FGII broke even in FY 13-14 - a landmark achievement in just six years of operations.
It has over Rs. 7,473.30 Crore of assets under management and Gross Written Premium of Rs. 5,002.80 Crore as on FY 2024. Future Generali India Insurance has firmly established its credentials in the insurance segment and is currently amongst I’dia’s top 10 private general insurance players. Future Generali was a recipie‘t of ‘Great Place’to Work’ certification six times in a row. In 2024, FGII was recognized as on’ of India’s Best Workplaces in BF’I and India’s Best Workplaces for Women. The Company is the proud recipient of several awards and recognition, the most recent being the Effie Awards India 2023, Media Abby One Show Awards 2024, E4M Health & Wellness Awards 2024 and the Golden Peacock Awards 2022 for Excellence in Corporate Governance
About Generali Group
Generaliis one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income o€ € 82.5 billion in 2023. With almost 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Gene’ali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.
