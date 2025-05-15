403
Trump envoy unveils plans by NATO to deploy troops in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, a special envoy for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that Washington is in discussions with European NATO allies about deploying military forces to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission after the conflict ends. The plan involves a coalition of willing NATO members who have been working for months on forming a force to help stabilize Ukraine post-conflict. However, Russia has consistently warned that it would view any foreign military presence in Ukraine as a provocation and legitimate target, raising the risk of escalation.
In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Kellogg said that troops from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland could form a "resiliency force" in Ukraine. Known as the "E3" group, this coalition now includes four nations – the UK, France, Germany, and Poland – and would be stationed west of the Dnieper River, away from the main combat areas. Kellogg said a separate peacekeeping force, potentially involving a neutral third party, would monitor any ceasefire to ensure compliance.
The comments come amid preparations for direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, set to take place in Istanbul. Kellogg, along with Trump adviser Steve Witkoff, is expected to participate. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently proposed holding negotiations in Türkiye on May 15 without preconditions.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed willingness to meet Putin on Thursday but insists that a 30-day ceasefire must begin before any talks take place. Russia has rejected this condition, arguing that a temporary truce would only allow Ukrainian forces to regroup and prolong the conflict.
Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, issued a joint statement following talks in London. They pledged to provide strong security guarantees for Ukraine, including exploring the formation of a coalition to offer air, land, and sea-based military support to reinforce peace and rebuild Ukraine’s military capabilities.
Russia, however, remains firmly opposed to any NATO presence in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called it a direct threat, while Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has warned it could trigger a broader war, potentially escalating to a nuclear conflict.
