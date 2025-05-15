403
Trump Seeks Qatari Mediation in Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) During a formal state dinner in Doha, U.S. Leader Donald Trump expressed his hope that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani could assist in facilitating a nuclear deal with Iran.
As discussions proceed amid what Trump labeled a "perilous situation," he emphasized the importance of the Qatari leader’s role.
Trump praised al-Thani for his ongoing support and appealed to him directly, saying, "you can help me with the Iran situation, because it's a perilous situation, and we want to do the right thing."
Continuing his remarks at the same event, Trump highlighted the influence the Qatari emir holds over Iranian authorities. He noted that Iran’s leaders have shown respect and attentiveness toward al-Thani, describing his mediation efforts as a significant benefit.
Trump stated, "what you're doing for them is a big favor," and expressed optimism that Iran would soon make a decision, emphasizing, "they have to make that decision. Is their decision."
Trump also framed himself as a moderate force, suggesting that some would prefer a more confrontational approach toward Iran.
However, he indicated a desire to pursue a more diplomatic path. "I just hope Iran realizes what a good friend they have right here," he said, referring to the Qatari emir.
Trump added that avoiding a more aggressive stance would be preferable and that he hoped for a peaceful resolution.
Talks between Iran and the United States, centered on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, began the previous month with mediation from Oman, amidst a backdrop of mounting strain.
The fourth round of these discussions wrapped up on Sunday in Muscat. Trump continued to underscore the urgency of reaching a deal, asserting that such an agreement could potentially "save maybe millions of lives."
