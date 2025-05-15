Ajay Devgn Shares Hilarious Reason To Teach Son Yug About Films Early

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has revealed the reason he wants to teach Yug“young” about films because he feels his son“won't listen later anyway.”

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable picture posing with his son. The image shows a warm moment between Ajay and his son, Yug. They are standing side by side against a wall, looking at each other with affectionate smiles.

For the caption, he wrote:“Teaching him young...baad mein kaha sunega yeh @yug_dvgn It's finally out!.”

The picture was taken at the launch of the Hindi trailer of 'Karate Kid: Legends,' starring the legendary Jackie Chan, which took place on Wednesday. This is the first time the father-son duo are coming together.

While Ajay Devgn has lent his voice to the character of Mr. Han (played by Jackie Chan), Yug has made his debut as the voice of Li Fong (played by Ben Wang). Their real-life bond adds emotional resonance to the film's central theme, the relationship between a mentor and his protégé.

This also marks Ajay's first-ever voiceover for an international film in his career.

The film is set in New York City, and follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion.

Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release 'Karate Kid: Legends' in Indian theatres on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ajay's latest release is“Raid 2”, a crime thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set 7 years after the events of the first film, it follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who tracks another white-collar crime.

Like the previous film, the sequel is also based on the income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department who work with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes.