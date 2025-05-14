420 With CNW - Governor Hochul Signs Budget, Lawmakers Exclude Marijuana Smell As Authorization For Police Searches

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state's latest budget into law on Friday, but one key proposal that had stirred significant backlash didn't make it into the final version. Earlier this year, Hochul had proposed allowing police to use the smell of cannabis as a reason to suspect a driver of being under the influence and require them to undergo a drug test.

The entire marijuana industry around the country, including major firms like Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) , will be relieved that the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN