Amir Holds Dinner Banquet For US President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held an official dinner banquet in honour of President of the friendly US of America Donald Trump and the accompanying delegation at Lusail Palace Wednesday.
During the banquet, His Highness the Amir delivered a speech, in which he welcomed the US President and the accompanying delegation, indicating that relations between the two countries are constantly developing in order to achieve the interests of their two friendly peoples.
His Highness noted the close cooperation between the two countries in many fields, especially energy, referring in this regard to the Golden Pass Project to receive Qatari liquefied natural gas, which will be launched in the US during the presidency of President Trump, and will provide America and other countries with liquefied gas, in addition to the Golden Triangle Project, which will also be launched in the same presidential period.
His Highness also pointed to other large Qatari investments in the US, which include technology, artificial intelligence and hospitality sectors.
His Highness the Amir stressed the keenness of Qatar and the US and their peoples to establish peace in the region and the world, noting the joint diplomatic efforts of the two countries to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, work to protect all civilians, especially women and children, and ensure the release of all hostages.
For his part, the US President Donald Trump delivered a speech thanking His Highness the Amir for the good reception and hospitality, stressing his happiness at being the first American president to visit Qatar, expressing pride in his friendship with His Highness the Amir, and praising the Amir's achievements in building Qatar's renaissance and development.
He also noted Qatar's role in supporting the Palestinian issue, looking forward to its assistance in negotiations with Iran, in addition to benefiting from its experience in hosting and organizing the football World Cup in 2026.
The banquet was attended by Her Highness Consort of His Highness the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani.
It was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies the ministers, Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior state officials and businessmen.
