Operation Sindoor: IAF Neutralised THESE Chinese-Supplied Pakistani Weapons In 23 Minutes - 5 Points

The Indian Air Force (IAF), during Operation Sindoor last week, successfully neutralised Chinese-supplied air defense systems in Pakistan within 23 minutes, an official release stated.

The IAF completed its mission by jamming and bypassing Pakistan's imported ADS in just 23 minutes , while on the Indian side, no loss of assets were reported, it added.

India's blend of weapons use a success

The statement emphasised the effectiveness of India's surveillance, planning, and delivery systems, adding,“The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated.”

It further added that India used a“unique blend of counter-unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare assets, and air defence weapons , as well as shoulder-fired weapons” in what the release described as a multi-tier defence to prevent Pakistan air force attacks on Indian airfields and logistic installations on May 9-10.

| 'Isro satellites ensured safety of citizens; no Indian asset lost in Op Sindoor' Indian armed forces neutralise Pakistan's imported weapons - 5 PointsIndian forces identified and recovered proof of“hostile technologies” during Operation Sindoor and neutralised these.Defence forces recovered pieces of Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles, Turkish-origin unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) UAVs named“Yiha” or“YEEHHAW” and long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drone s.Despite Pakistan 's use of advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior, the release said.India's ADS, combined assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the IAF, worked“with exceptional synergy” to create an“impenetrable wall” while fighting back Pakistan's attempts to retaliate, it added.Speaking to the media, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on May 11 noted tat at least 10 satellites from the agency worked“round-the-clock ... to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country”. ISRO satellites and drones were used to monitor 7,000 km of sea shore areas and India's northern region. It has to monitor the entire Northern part continuously, as per the release.

