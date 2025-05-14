Caldera Launches New Subscription Package For The Visual Communications, Industrial Printing And Packaging Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of GrandRIP, a new subscription raster image processor ("RIP") package for large format visual communications, industrial printing and packaging customers. This subscription package is based on Caldera's award-winning software and offers a range of essential features to bring professional print and cut workflows to small businesses.

"We've created this new RIP package to meet the needs of users at the smaller end of the market whose businesses are better suited to a simplified, cost-efficient approach," said Sebastien Hanssens, VP of Marketing & Operations at Caldera. "By introducing a new entry-level RIP, we're providing affordable access to professional-level printing to a whole new group of customers."

GrandRIP's fast and intuitive user interface enables print service providers to deliver high-quality visual communications, packaging and industrial printing with ease. By simplifying essential prepress, color management, finishing and automation processes, this new subscription package brings a host of user benefits and enables a significant return on investment.

The new subscription package is compatible with a wide range of print and cut peripherals, resulting in optimized workflows and substantial time savings. It also embeds Adobe PDF Print Engine technology and spot color libraries for accurate reproduction, along with automatic spot color detection tools for advanced color management. In addition, full support of roll cutters, cutting plotters and flatbed cutting devices is included to streamline print and cut workflows.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED