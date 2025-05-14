Perrone Robotics Announces Formation Of Dedicated Transit Division To Support Growth And Enhanced Customer Focus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly formed Transit Division will exclusively focus on deploying Perrone's proven TONY Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Kit and TONY Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Kit integrated vehicles to transit agencies and commercial transit operators. Whether serving cities, university campuses, commercial campuses, residential communities, airports, or resorts, the division supplies the vehicle agnostic TONY Kit to automate vans, buses, and other transit vehicle platforms to significantly enhance passenger mobility. By standardizing solutions around existing and emerging product capabilities, the division aims to deliver scalable, reliable, and replicable deployments that provide substantial benefits to transit organizations nationwide.

Nick Pilipowskyj has been appointed Vice President & General Manager of the Transit Division, overseeing sales, customer relations, project delivery, contracts, and financial operations. Don Perrone assumes the role of Vice President of Operations, managing vehicle deployments, operational testing, commissioning, and ongoing support.

"By launching this dedicated Transit Division, we're strategically positioned to manage the rapid growth we've experienced in our transit related line of business," said Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics. "Nick and Don's extensive experience with automated vehicles for transit ensures exceptional management and focused growth, enhancing support for current customers while actively pursuing new opportunities."

Nick Pilipowskyj added, "This new structure allows us to deepen our relationships with transit customers by offering streamlined, consistent, and highly reliable solutions. I'm excited to lead this dedicated division and build upon Perrone Robotics' strong reputation in delivering cutting-edge automated passenger transportation solutions."

This organizational structure enables CEO Paul Perrone and COO John Mottola to channel their efforts into developing emerging lines of business and fostering innovative partnerships. Paul also leads a special projects team focused on advancing generative AI integrations, software platforms & tools, and developing new product features across all company lines of business that differentiate Perrone Robotics in the marketplace.

The formation of the Transit Division marks a pivotal moment for Perrone Robotics, reaffirming its dedication to providing advanced, reliable solutions to the transit industry while simultaneously investing in future-oriented technologies and innovations.

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone Robotics is a leading innovator in autonomous vehicle technology, specializing in advanced autonomous vehicle systems for transit, commercial, and government applications. With its patented TONY AV & ADAS Kits and MAX software platforms, Perrone Robotics delivers reliable, scalable, and versatile autonomous solutions designed to transform transportation and mobility.

Media Contact:

John Mottola

[email protected]

+1 434-260-8550

Transit organizations interested in bringing TONY AV and TONY ADAS functions to their fleets can visit for more information.

TONY is patented in the U.S. (9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, 11,314,251, 11,782,442, 12,181,877) and Canada (2643378). Additional U.S. and International patents pending. TONY, MAX, Perrone Robotics, & Mobility of People and Things are trademarks of Perrone Robotics.

SOURCE Perrone Robotics, Inc.