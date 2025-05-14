Epsilon Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2025 financial and operating results. First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 QoQ% YoY% NRI Production Gas MMcf 2,740 1,765 1,666 55 % 64 % Oil Mbbl 46 52 37 -12 % 24 % NGL Mbbl 16 17 16 -6 % -2 % Total Mmcfe 3,108 2,176 1,982 43 % 57 % Revenues $M Gas 10,614 3,958 2,963 168 % 258 % Oil 3,270 3,537 2,715 -8 % 20 % NGL 387 385 373 1 % 4 % Midstream1 1,892 1,060 1,936 79 % -2 % Total 16,163 8,940 7,987 81 % 102 % Realized Prices2 Gas $/Mcf 3.87 2.24 1.78 73 % 118 % Oil $/Bbl 71.76 68.38 74.13 5 % -3 % NGL $/Bbl 24.52 22.98 23.16 7 % 6 % Adj. EBITDA $M 10,609 5,335 4,595 99 % 131 % Cash + STI3 $M 7,363 6,990 15,447 5 % -52 % Capex4 $M 8,035 3,804 21,466 111 % -63 % Dividend $M 1,376 1,370 1,370 0 % 0 % Share Buybacks $M 0 0 1,199 -100 % 1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon 2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations 3) Includes restricted cash balance 4) Includes acquisitions



Operations Update:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These were primarily related to the drilling and completion of 2 gross (0.5 net) Glauconitic wells in the Garrington area of Alberta, Canada (including $4.9 million in drilling carry in favor of the operator to earn a 25% working interest in the large leasehold position).

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our Marcellus business performed very well during the quarter with all delayed turn-in-line wells now on production and the lifting of the curtailments we sustained for most of last year. As a result, total gas volumes were up over 50% quarter over quarter. Realized gas prices also rebounded strongly, with Marcellus cash-flows (revenues less operating expenses) up over 200% quarter over quarter and up over 450% from the first quarter last year. This demonstrates the leverage we have in the basin to incremental development in a strong natural gas market. As mentioned previously, we have meaningful remaining undeveloped inventory there. However, we don't expect any additional development this year.

In Texas, current plans call for 2 gross (0.5 net) new wells over the remainder of the year, in line with our development obligations on the leasehold. The Barnett wells are still economic at current oil prices, but any escalation in activity levels will require higher sustained prices.

Our first two wells in the Alberta JV we entered in October are now on production. Our operating partner is currently evaluating inflow performance and sizing artificial lift and facilities. The current plan is to drill 2 more wells there over the remainder of the year.

With our diversified assets, commodity mix and balance sheet, we remain in a strong position to take advantage of accretive opportunities.”

Current Hedge Book:

NG Hedge Book Realized - Q125 2025 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 Nov-25 Dec-25 NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) Fixed Swaps MMBTUs (232,500 ) (210,000 ) (387,500 ) (255,000 ) (418,500 ) (255,000 ) (263,500 ) (263,500 ) (255,000 ) (263,500 ) (120,000 ) (120,000 ) Hedges per Day p/day (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (12,500 ) (8,500 ) (13,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) WA Strike Price $ / MMBTU 3.47 3.47 3.68 3.21 3.12 3.21 3.21 3.21 3.21 3.21 4.66 4.66 Tenn Z4 300L Basis Basis Swaps MMBTUs (232,500 ) (210,000 ) (232,500 ) (255,000 ) (263,500 ) (255,000 ) (263,500 ) (263,500 ) (255,000 ) (263,500 ) Hedges per Day p/day (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) (8,500 ) WA Strike Price $ / MMBTU (0.74 ) (0.74 ) (0.74 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) (0.95 ) Hedged Net Price $ / MMBTU 2.17 2.26 2.26 2.26 2.26 2.26 Settlements $M (76.73 ) (94.50 ) (159.50 ) (198.40 ) (28.62 ) NG Hedge Book 2026 Jan-26 Feb-26 Mar-26 Apr-26 May-26 Jun-26 Jul-26 Aug-26 Sep-26 Oct-26 Nov-26 Dec-26 NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) Fixed Swaps MMBTUs (124,000 ) (112,000 ) (124,000 ) (120,000 ) (124,000 ) (120,000 ) (124,000 ) (124,000 ) (120,000 ) (124,000 ) Hedges per Day p/day (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) (4,000 ) WA Strike Price $ / MMBTU 4.66 4.66 4.66 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09 4.09 Crude Hedge Book Realized - Q125 2025 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 Nov-25 Dec-25 NYMEX WTI CMA Fixed Swaps Bbls (4,682 ) (4,091 ) (4,389 ) (6,600 ) (6,600 ) (6,200 ) (6,200 ) (6,000 ) (5,600 ) (3,400 ) (3,200 ) (3,200 ) Hedges per Day BOPD (151 ) (146 ) (142 ) (220 ) (213 ) (207 ) (200 ) (194 ) (187 ) (110 ) (107 ) (103 ) WA Strike Price $/Bbl 74.34 74.34 74.34 71.73 71.76 71.79 71.07 71.06 71.05 70.20 70.20 70.20 Settlements $M (3.55 ) 12.81 28.09 57.86



Earning's Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”, 'may”,“will”,“project”,“should”, 'believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 14,270,790 $ 6,051,045 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,892,350 1,935,698 Total revenue 16,163,140 7,986,743 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 2,755,898 1,768,462 Gathering system operating expenses 552,651 552,570 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,475,857 2,380,426 Impairment expense 6,669 - General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 385,838 321,569 Other general and administrative expenses 1,818,418 1,559,023 Total operating costs and expenses 8,995,331 6,582,050 Operating income 7,167,809 1,404,693 Other income (expense): Interest income 15,299 266,272 Interest expense (12,211 ) (8,760 ) Loss on derivative contracts (1,462,170 ) (100,726 ) Other expense (22,499 ) (533 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,481,581 ) 156,253 Net income before income tax expense 5,686,228 1,560,946 Income tax expense 1,670,194 54,050 NET INCOME $ 4,016,034 $ 1,506,896 Currency translation adjustments (50,116 ) 364 Unrealized loss on securities - (4,609 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,965,918 $ 1,502,651 Net income per share, basic $ 0.18 $ 0.07 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 22,008,766 21,994,207 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,109,819 21,994,207





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts stated in US$) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,892,735 $ 6,519,793 Accounts receivable 8,003,517 5,843,722 Prepaid income taxes - 975,963 Other current assets 647,295 792,041 Total current assets 15,543,547 14,131,519 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 194,811,616 191,879,210 Unproved properties 33,425,087 28,364,186 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (126,370,072 ) (123,281,395 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 101,866,631 96,962,001 Gathering system 43,176,418 43,116,371 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (36,777,152 ) (36,449,511 ) Total gathering system, net 6,399,266 6,666,860 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 246,894 259,335 Total property and equipment, net 109,150,555 104,525,960 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 318,604 344,589 Restricted cash 470,000 470,000 Prepaid drilling costs 22,581 982,717 Total non-current assets 109,961,740 106,323,266 Total assets $ 125,505,287 $ 120,454,785 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 2,013,172 $ 2,334,732 Gathering fees payable 1,651,164 997,016 Royalties payable 2,019,819 1,400,976 Income taxes payable 924,905 - Accrued capital expenditures 309,630 572,079 Accrued compensation 284,905 695,018 Other accrued liabilities 481,770 371,503 Fair value of derivatives 1,534,675 487,548 Operating lease liabilities 121,293 121,135 Total current liabilities 9,341,333 6,980,007 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 3,716,029 3,652,296 Deferred income taxes 12,417,125 12,738,577 Operating lease liabilities, long term 326,527 355,776 Total non-current liabilities 16,459,681 16,746,649 Total liabilities 25,801,014 23,726,656 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,008,766 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 116,081,031 116,081,031 Additional paid-in capital 12,504,745 12,118,907 Accumulated deficit (38,864,654 ) (41,505,076 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,983,151 10,033,267 Total shareholders' equity 99,704,273 96,728,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 125,505,287 $ 120,454,785





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,016,034 $ 1,506,896 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,475,857 2,380,426 Impairment expense 6,669 - Accretion of discount on available for sale securities - (216,180 ) Loss on derivative contracts 1,462,170 100,726 Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts (415,043 ) 488,285 Settlement of asset retirement obligation (1,600 ) (1,653 ) Stock-based compensation expense 385,838 321,569 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (321,452 ) (22,993 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,159,795 ) 953,714 Prepaid income taxes 978,542 (68,401 ) Other assets and liabilities 141,640 146,477 Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities 91,390 (1,897,438 ) Income taxes payable 922,326 - Net cash provided by operating activities 8,582,576 3,691,428 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (5,060,901 ) (3,088,198 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (2,578,866 ) (17,226,449 ) Additions to gathering system properties (104,275 ) (22,650 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment - (7,681 ) Purchases of short term investments - available for sale - (4,045,785 ) Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity - 10,794,285 Prepaid drilling costs 960,136 1,813,808 Net cash used in investing activities (6,783,906 ) (11,782,670 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares - (1,203,708 ) Dividends paid (1,375,612 ) (1,370,409 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,375,612 ) (2,574,117 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (50,116 ) 364 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 372,942 (10,664,995 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,989,793 13,873,628 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 7,362,735 $ 3,208,633 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal $ 80,000 $ - Income tax paid - state (PA) $ 5,138 $ - Income tax paid - state (other) $ 25 $ - Interest paid $ 657 $ - Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $ 341,974 $ 2,946,528 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $ (44,228 ) $ (3,624 ) Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 18,235 $ 16,372





Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 4,016,034 $ 1,506,896 Add Back: Interest income, net (3,088 ) (257,512 ) Income tax expense 1,670,194 54,050 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 3,475,857 2,380,426 Impairment expense 6,669 - Stock based compensation expense 385,838 321,569 Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement 1,047,127 589,011 Foreign currency translation loss 10,289 570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,608,920 $ 4,595,010



Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.