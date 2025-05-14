403
Kuwait, Pakistan Hold 4Th Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait and Pakistan Foreign Ministries held the fourth round of political consultations on Wednesday, chaired by Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and Pakistani Assistant Foreign Minister for Middle East Affairs, Ambassador Shahryar Akbar Khan.
In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Hayat affirmed Kuwait's keenness to strengthen the mechanism of regular political consultations between the two countries, praising the depth of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan.
He also lauded the positive atmosphere, constructive discussions, and frank exchange of views that characterized the consultations on key regional and international issues.
In turn, Ambassador Shahryar Akbar Khan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received, stressing his country's desire to boost cooperation with Kuwait in various fields.
Both sides touched on political relations, coordination in international forums, cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, higher education, scientific research, civil aviation, renewable energy, industry, and artificial intelligence, in addition to cooperation in health and medical services. (end)
