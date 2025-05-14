403
Al Ansari Financial Services' Net Profit After Tax Surges 10% To AED 109 Million Underpinned By Strong Operating Income And Robust Performance Across All Business Lines
|In AED thousands (unless otherwise stated)
|Q1'25
|Q1'24
|% change (YoY)
|Operating Income
|294,204
|274,726
|7%
|EBITDA
|137,666
|122,415
|13%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|46.8%
|44.6%
|Net Profit after Tax
|108,854
|98,744
|10%
|Earnings per Share
|0.0145
|0.0132
|10%
|Free Cash Flow (FCF)
|132,577
|114,838
|15%
|Q1'25
|Q1'24
|Change (unit) (YoY)
|No. of physical branches in UAE
|270
|259
|11 new branches since Q1'24
|Total No. of transactions
|12.5 mn
|12.4 mn
|1%
|Digital Channels – No. of transactions
|1.3 mn
|1.1 mn
|16%
-
Strong performance across all revenue streams and efficient cost management has led to a Net Profit after tax of AED 109 million, representing a 10% YoY growth.
EBITDA margin witnessed an increase to 46.8% in line with the rise in operating income despite a complex operating environment characterised by increased costs and geopolitical tensions in the region.
The Group's strategic focus on digital transformation and optimised branch network expansion resulted in a 33% reduction in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for Q1'25, with a Free Cash Flow of AED 133 million and a 96% EBITDA to cash conversion rate.
-
The total number of transactions for Q1'25 grew by 1% compared to the same period last year, reaching a 12.5 million transactions.
Improved conditions across key remittance corridors have strengthened the operating environment; however, the market continues to navigate pressures from certain fintech practices and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which have weighed on remittance income. Despite these headwinds, Remittance Operating Income rose by 4% YoY to AED 171 million, reflecting the Group's robust fundamentals and market adaptability.
Although geopolitical tensions in certain markets have exerted pressure on the banknotes business, the Group maintained a resilient performance in this segment during Q1'25 reporting an increase in Banknotes Operating income by 7% YoY to AED 93 million. Strategic partnerships, strong performance and increased demand on our prepaid cards, and the UAE's surge in tourism enabled us to navigate disruptions and continue meeting and exceeding customer demand.
The Group's Wage Protection System (WPS) Other Products & Services business delivered stable growth in Q1'25, with operating income increasing by 26% YoY to reach AED 30 million. This growth was driven by the UAE's expanding labour market and ongoing infrastructure and development projects. As more employers prioritise compliance and timely salary disbursements, demand for secure, efficient payroll solutions remains strong. Our robust digital payroll offerings and extensive branch network have enabled us to deepen client relationships and support the evolving needs of businesses across sectors. This steady performance reaffirms our strategic role in facilitating financial inclusion and supporting the UAE's economic momentum.
The Group's continued investment in digital innovation is yielding strong results, with a notable 16% YoY increase in the number of transactions conducted through our digital channels in Q1'25, with Digital Channels contributing to 24% of the total outward remittance transactions. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of our digital platforms, as more customers choose the convenience, speed, and reliability of our online and mobile services. The uptick in usage is a direct outcome of our commitment to delivering a seamless and intuitive customer experience - one that builds trust and encourages long-term digital engagement. As we advance our digital transformation strategy, these early adoption trends position us well for scalable growth and deeper customer connectivity in the quarters ahead.
