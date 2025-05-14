Joint Press Statements Of Amir, US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani confirmed that the talks and the distinguished meeting of His Highness with President of the friendly United States of America HE Donald Trump on Wednesday dealt with the distinguished bilateral relations that unite the two countries, in addition to discussing several issues, especially developments in the region

This came during joint press statements made by HH the Amir and HE the US President, following the signing ceremony of an agreement, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and official talks at the Amiri Diwan today, during which they discussed strategic cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them in various fields, especially in the fields of defense, economy, investment, energy, and joint efforts to strengthen international security and peace.

HH the Amir pointed out that the MoUs signed between the two countries today will contribute to pushing bilateral relations to an advanced level, expressing His Highness's deep thanks to HE the US President for his historic visit to the State of Qatar.

For his part, HE the US President confirmed that he discussed, for many hours with HH the Amir, international issues, foremost of which is the Ukrainian issue, noting the possibility of resolving the Iranian issue, where His Excellency praised the support and assistance of HH the Amir in this regard.

He also referred to the commercial cooperation that resulted from this visit, noting that it will witness developments in the defense field in the future. His Excellency praised the long friendship he has with HH the Amir, and expressed his keenness to strengthen work with His Highness.