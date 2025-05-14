Nexchain's AI-Driven Blockchain Presale Surpasses $1.5 Million Milestone

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Nexchain, a United Kingdom-based blockchain startup, has raised $1.5 million in its ongoing presale, marking a significant milestone as it enters Stage 10 with its native token, $NEX, priced at $0.038. The project, which aims to integrate artificial intelligence into blockchain infrastructure, is attracting attention from investors seeking innovative opportunities in the cryptocurrency space.

Nexchain positions itself as the world's first Layer-1 AI-powered blockchain, designed to enhance transaction speed, security, and scalability. The platform employs a hybrid consensus mechanism combining Proof-of-Stake with AI-driven algorithms, allowing for adaptive transaction validation and network management. This approach aims to process up to 400,000 transactions per second, significantly surpassing the capabilities of many existing blockchain networks.

The $NEX token serves multiple functions within the Nexchain ecosystem, including payment for transaction fees, staking rewards, and participation in governance decisions. Token holders are entitled to a share of the network's revenue, with 10% distributed among those who stake their tokens in decentralized finance wallets. This model is designed to incentivize long-term holding and active participation in the platform's development.

Nexchain's roadmap outlines a series of developments aimed at enhancing the platform's capabilities. The testnet launch is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, featuring public testing of smart contracts and AI modules. The mainnet release is planned for the fourth quarter, introducing full AI blockchain implementation and support for decentralized AI applications across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and supply chain management.

The presale, which began on March 18, 2025, is set to continue until December 30, 2025, with a soft cap of $20 million and a hard cap of $50 million. The total token supply is capped at 2.15 billion $NEX, with allocations designated for marketing, rewards, treasury, ecosystem development, and team incentives.

Investor interest in Nexchain is bolstered by its plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Bybit, OKX, MEXC, Bitget, Gate, and KuCoin. The project accepts a diverse range of cryptocurrencies for contributions, such as BTC, ETH, BNB, TRC, TON, SOL, BASE, USDT, USDC, TRUMP, and DOGE, with a minimum investment threshold of $10.

Nexchain's integration of AI into blockchain technology aims to address longstanding challenges in the industry, such as scalability and security. By leveraging AI for real-time data analysis and decision-making, the platform seeks to optimize operations and enhance user experience. Its AI-driven smart contracts are designed to self-optimize and respond intelligently to changing conditions, offering a dynamic approach to contract execution.

The platform's emphasis on interoperability allows for seamless communication between different blockchain networks, facilitating the development of applications that can operate across multiple platforms. This feature is particularly relevant as the blockchain industry continues to evolve towards greater integration and collaboration among diverse ecosystems.

Security remains a focal point for Nexchain, which employs post-quantum cryptography and AI-driven security measures to safeguard the network against emerging threats. These protocols are designed to detect and respond to anomalies in real-time, enhancing the platform's resilience and reliability.

