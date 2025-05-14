MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich, Switzerland , May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a milestone achievement that cements its legacy in the world of digital finance,has been officially recognized as one of Europe's, markingof uninterrupted service, client trust, and forward-thinking innovation.

Launched during the early wave of cryptocurrency adoption in 2009 , Nex-Invest was among the pioneers offering structured crypto trading solutions to European investors. Over the past decade and a half, the company has transformed from a niche startup into a robust, full-scale platform serving tens of thousands of clients across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the broader EU market.

Built on Stability, Grown by Reputation

In a volatile industry known for sudden rises and collapses, Nex-Invest has stood out for its consistency, security-first approach , and emphasis on client education . The platform was one of the first in Europe to implement real-time risk analysis tools, adopt cold wallet protection, and provide full transparency on trading spreads and fees.

Its early adoption of Euro-based stablecoins for local traders, multilingual platform functionality, and 24/7 German-language support helped build a loyal user base long before crypto became mainstream.

Nex-Invest 's long-term success is also grounded in its commitment to regulatory alignment , without overpromising or engaging in aggressive marketing. While competitors focused on hype, Nex-Invest invested in infrastructure, compliance partnerships, and client support-earning its reputation as a trusted name in an often-unregulated space.

Expanding with Integrity

With its 15-year recognition, Nex-Invest is preparing for the next phase of strategic growth. The platform is set to roll out advanced features powered by AI-driven market analytics, institutional trading desks for German asset managers, and a new loyalty rewards program for clients with 5+ years of activity on the platform.

“The future of Nex-Invest is shaped by its past,” said the company's Director of Strategy.“We don't chase trends. We build systems that last, services that perform, and relationships that grow stronger over time. That's what this recognition is about.”

Testimonials from German Clients

Nex-Invest 's legacy is best understood through the words of the traders and investors who have relied on the platform for years. Here are just a few voices from the German crypto community:

1. Lukas F. – Munich

"I've been using Nex-Invest since 2013. Back then, very few platforms felt reliable. Nex-Invest was different-they explained things clearly, provided support in German, and never once gave me a reason to worry. I've grown my portfolio steadily with them for over a decade."

2. Katharina M. – Hamburg

"I tried three other platforms before settling on Nex-Invest in 2016. It's the only one I still trust with my long-term holdings. They've never been hacked, their withdrawal times are fast, and I get real responses when I contact support. That kind of reliability is rare in crypto."

3. Julian K. – Frankfurt

"What I love about Nex-Invest is that they don't sell dreams-they deliver results. Their tools are clear, the interface is clean, and I always feel in control. As someone trading full-time, I rely on their execution speed and stability every day."

4. Anja S. – Düsseldorf

"I joined Nex-Invest after my husband recommended it in 2018. Since then, I've learned so much from their webinars and support team. It's not just a trading platform-it's a partner in my financial growth. I'm proud to say I trust them 100%."

Moving Forward with Purpose

Nex-Invest is not content to rest on its reputation. As Europe's regulatory environment continues to evolve, the company is actively engaging with fintech alliances, industry working groups, and banking partners to ensure its users have seamless access to both crypto and traditional financial infrastructure.

With a new AI-powered portfolio management system in development and plans to expand further into the German-speaking DACH region, Nex-Invest remains laser-focused on maintaining its leadership without compromising its core values: trust, transparency, and long-term vision .

About Nex-Invest

Founded in 2009, Nex-Invest is a European-based crypto trading platform offering secure, fast, and user-friendly services for retail and institutional investors. With a legacy of over 15 years, the platform supports real-time trading, Euro-stablecoin pairs, advanced risk tools, and multilingual support-positioning itself as one of the most trusted names in the digital asset space.

