clearvise AG invests in 16.75 MWp agri-PV project in Bavaria

clearvise AG invests in 16.75 MWp agri-PV project in Bavaria Frankfurt, 14 May 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, has invested in the German agri-PV project“Triticum” with 16.75 MWp. The project was developed by Feldwerke Solar GmbH, which specializes in agri-PV projects. Feldwerke was responsible for the initial assessment of the site, the grid connection review, the urban planning process, and the building permit, and is also overseeing the construction.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, explains : “We are delighted to have been able to realize this promising project in partnership with Feldwerke Solar GmbH. At clearvise, we make sure that we invest in state-of-the-art projects that are ideally suited to our requirements. Agri-PV is a relatively new technology that offers significant advantages. It combines agriculture and renewable energies, enabling them to advance together. This is extremely important in terms of efficient land use.”



Construction of the plant in Oberndorf am Lech, Bavaria, is scheduled to begin in the summer. It will be capable of covering the electricity consumption of around 6,400 households. Commissioning is planned for early 2026 with a secured 20-year feed-in tariff.



“With one of Germany's first large-scale agri-solar plants, we can demonstrate the enormous appeal of the agri concept for farmers, municipalities, IPPs, and, of course, project developers. We are delighted to have found a reliable and experienced partner in clearvise AG for the implementation of our first RTB project,” explain Nicolai Reiners and Nils Kuchenbuch, managing directors of Feldwerke Solar GmbH .



The agri-PV system only occupies around 8 percent of the agricultural land. This is lower than the usual 15 percent for agri-PV projects. Thanks to the high elevation of the system, the land can still be used for arable farming while generating up to 600 kWp of solar power per hectare. This dual use of the land achieves high land efficiency. In addition, it is a single-axis tracker system that is designed to follow the sun. This enables a significant increase in yield of up to 20 percent compared to south-facing systems.





About clearvise



clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on digitized asset management and a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).



About Feldwerke



Founded in 2023, Feldwerke specializes in the development, project planning, and operation of agri-PV systems in southern Germany. By installing trackers, Feldwerke projects achieve maximum land efficiency by ensuring agricultural food production combined with the generation of system-compatible solar power. Feldwerke's portfolio includes a pipeline of 250 MW, most of which will go into construction in 2026 and 2027. ( )

