Results Of The Ordinary General Meeting Of Avolta AG Held On May 14, 2025
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Ordinary General Meeting of Avolta AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. A total number of 102,301,999 shares was represented at the meeting, corresponding to 69.83% of the total share capital of Avolta AG. The shareholders resolved as follows:1
1 Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.1 that the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2024 be approved has been accepted by a majority of 99.82% of the votes. The Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.2 that the non-financial reporting as shown in the annual report 2024 be approved has been accepted by a majority of 95.84% of the votes. The Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.3 that the remuneration report as shown in the annual report 2024 be approved on a non-binding consultative basis has been accepted by a majority of 89.32% of the votes.
Agenda item 5.1 – Re-election of the Chairman: Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero has been re- elected with 94.30% of the votes;
Agenda item 5.2 – Re-election of Directors:
Agenda item 5.3 – Election of New Directors:
6 Board of Directors' proposals pursuant to agenda item 6 concerning re-elections to the Remuneration Committee have been accepted with the following majorities:
Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 96.83% of the votes;
Mr. Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 92.89% of the votes;
Mr. Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 95.57% of the votes; and
Ms. Eugenia M. Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 97.32% of the votes.
7 Board of Directors' proposal pursuant to agenda item 7 concerning the re-election of Deloitte AG as the Auditors has been accepted with 97.29% of the votes.
Agenda item 9.1 – Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Board of Directors: Accepted with 93.24% of the votes;
1 The voting results expressed in this news release are in percent of the votes represented at the Ordinary General Meeting for the respective agenda item. Detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting, which will be made available on Avolta's website at
For further information:
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment