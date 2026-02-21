EU Announces Timeline For Next Central Asia Summit (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next EU-Central Asia Summit is scheduled for 2027, a source at the European Commission told Trend.

“The EU regularly engages with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through both bilateral and regional formats,” the source said.

According to the EU representative, high-level contacts take place throughout the year, including meetings of the Cooperation Council chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as thematic sub-committees covering development, trade, justice and human rights.

“The annual EU–Central Asia Ministerial Meeting serves as a key forum for advancing regional cooperation. In 2025, the first EU–Central Asia Summit was held in Samarkand, marking an important step in elevating relations to a strategic partnership,” the source added.

The representative added that against this backdrop of intensified political dialogue, Uzbekistan has emerged as a central partner in strengthening regional connectivity.

“In 2025, Uzbekistan co-hosted the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, bringing together governments, financial institutions and private investors to coordinate infrastructure development,” the official said.

The source recalled that several agreements were signed during the forum to improve trade routes and identify priority investment projects along the corridor.

“Uzbekistan is directly involved in projects such as the Beyneu–Saksaulsk Road and the Uchkuduk–Kyzylorda transport link, which aim to enhance cross-border connectivity and stimulate economic activity,” the official noted.

Beyond physical infrastructure, cooperation also extends into digital transformation. The EU is currently working with Uzbekistan on two major initiatives focused on transport efficiency and digital connectivity.

“The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is designed to reduce transit time between Europe and Asia to around 15 days,” the official explained, adding that the route is expected to streamline logistics and reinforce regional economic integration. New European investments were announced in November to accelerate its development" he said.

He noted that in parallel, the EU is supporting the Satellite Connectivity for Remote Areas initiative, aimed at expanding high-speed internet access to underserved communities across Central Asia.

"This effort is expected to improve access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities" the official said.

According to the commission, these initiatives form part of the EU's broader Global Gateway strategy, which prioritizes sustainable infrastructure and digital development while strengthening trade links.

“Through the Team Europe approach, EU institutions, member states, development banks and private companies coordinate efforts to maximize tangible impact on the ground,” the official concluded.