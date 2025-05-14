Schneider Electric Launches New Lexium Industrial Robots At Automate 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Schneider Electric expands its Lexium industrial robot range

May 14, 2025 by Mai Tao

Schneider Electric has expanded its Lexium line of industrial robots, showcasing new systems designed to enhance flexibility, speed, and precision on manufacturing lines.

Unveiled at the Automate 2025 trade show in Detroit, the updated Lexium portfolio now includes a compact, high-speed SCARA robot for pick-and-place tasks, an extended Lexium Cobot range with an 18 kg payload option, and the MC12 Multi Carrier system for dynamic object handling.

These robots are designed for seamless integration into unified industrial control environments, enabling real-time synchronization, collaborative data flows, and ultra-precise motion.

According to the company, the Lexium range offers manufacturers a significant step forward in streamlining operations, reducing downtime, and adapting quickly to new production requirements-all while minimizing floor space usage.

The SCARA model joins Schneider's broader effort to support automated logistics and precision assembly.

Meanwhile, the enhanced cobot with increased payload capability is aimed at high-mix, low-volume environments where human-robot collaboration is key.

Schneider Electric says the robots fit naturally within its EcoStruxure Automation Expert Platform, the company's open, software-defined automation architecture.

This modular ecosystem supports motion control, AI applications, and predictive maintenance across manufacturing operations.

Additional technologies on display at Automate 2025

While the Lexium robots headline Schneider Electric's exhibit, the company also debuted several complementary solutions:



Industrial AI Copilot : Developed in partnership with Microsoft, Schneider's AI copilot integrates Azure AI with EcoStruxure automation systems to eliminate repetitive tasks, improve decision-making, and reduce mental load on plant workers.

Modicon M660 Motion Controller : A next-generation industrial PC-based motion system designed for edge computing environments, enabling real-time optimization of machinery performance.

AVEVA Enterprise Visualization : A new dashboarding tool that integrates data from dispersed assets to offer a centralized view of production, quality, maintenance, and sustainability metrics. TeSys Deca Advanced SNAP IN contactor : An innovative toolless motor control contactor that reduces wiring time by up to 75 percent, designed to withstand harsh industrial environments.

Schneider Electric says its full digital factory campus display at Automate 2025 demonstrates how these technologies come together to deliver a connected, flexible, and resilient manufacturing operation – one that is ready for the demands of a reshaped industrial workforce.