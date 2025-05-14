Toyota Boosts West Virginia Plant With $88 Million Hybrid Investment
May 14, 2025 by Mai Tao
Toyota's North American subsidiary, Toyota North America, has unveiled an additional investment of $88 million in its West Virginia plant to assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles.
This brings the total investment in this plant to more than $2.8 billion.
The hybrid transaxle is a crucial component in electrified vehicles that transfers power seamlessly between the engine, electric motor and wheels.
Production is set to begin in late 2026, with plans to incorporate the drivetrain component into future Toyota and Lexus models.
Toyota follows a“best-in-town” approach – investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs in every country and region where it operates.
In the United States, Toyota employs nearly 50,000 employees working in 11 plants.
Toyota will continue to offer diverse options to meet customer needs through a multi-pathway approach to electrification, and as a part of the US business community, will continue to contribute to the region through jobs and ongoing investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
