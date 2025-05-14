Investornewsbreaks From Farm To Future: Sustainability In Focus At Sustain Socal's May Event

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) has announced its upcoming event, Agriculture, Food Systems and Waste Stream Innovations , slated to take place in Irvine, California, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The synergistic agenda will drive comprehensive discussions along the entire spectrum of the supply chain, from agtech, farm-to-table, packaging innovations, and waste management policy.

“We are pleased to offer a new initiative... which shall provide a new-age forum for industry experts, businesspersons and agricultural enterprises, policymakers and academics,” said C. Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal.“To drive progress on sustainability, it is more important than ever to take a multi-pronged strategy integrating our knowledge of farmers' challenges, restaurant business practices, technology-enabled sustainability practices, end-of-life strategies, wider educational initiatives and public innovations, and sharpen the design, adoption and implementation of supportive regulatory regimes and outreach activities. At the May event, invited experts will also share their perspectives and practical opportunities on agricultural science, business, behavioral and policy innovation, and sustainable circularity in the farm-to-restaurant supply chain and other secondary waste markets.”

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit .

