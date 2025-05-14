403
US President's Visit To Qatar Paves Way For Strong Bilateral Cooperation And New Strategic Partnerships
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal al-Thani, vice chairman of Al Faisal Holding, on Wednesday welcomed the historic visit of the US President Donald Trump to Qatar and said it will pave way for strengthening bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for strategic partnerships.
Terming the visit as a“significant" milestone reflecting the strength and depth of Qatari–US relations across all levels; he said the US has long been a key economic partner for Qatar, encouraging many private sector companies to expand their presence in the wider American market.
Among them is Al Faisal Holding, whose investments in the US span four major states: Washington, New York, Florida (Miami), and Illinois (Chicago), primarily in the hospitality sector.
"We have built strong strategic relationships with leading American hotel management companies, and our partnerships with these global operators extend beyond the US, as we also operate hotels across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa," Sheikh Mohamed said.
In addition to hospitality, Aamal Company has successfully attracted prominent American companies to the Qatari market in various sectors, most notably in healthcare and other vital industries, further deepening the economic and commercial ties between the two countries, according to him.
"We are confident that this visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for strategic partnerships, including at the private sector level," he said.
"At Al Faisal Holding, we look forward to expanding our presence in the U.S. market and exploring new investment opportunities," he added.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Qatar, his second stop on a three-day tour of the Gulf. His visit comes as part of his first foreign tour since assuming office this January.
Several American companies operate in many key sectors in Qatar, particularly energy, information technology, and communications, contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
