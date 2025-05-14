Upset Over 'Poor Marks' In Class 10 Exam, Student Commits Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) A Class 10 student who was dissatisfied and stressed for scoring "poorly" in exam has committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after the announcement of results, an official said on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the Class 10 results earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the student, who lived with his mother in the Jawahar Nagar area, went to his room after checking the result.

After a while, his mother found him hanging.

She immediately called for help following which the neighbours rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed despite efforts to save him.

The boy's father is currently serving in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and is posted in Bihar.

Investigating officer SI Gopal Lal Bairwa confirmed that the 16-year-old student died by suicide in Kota after reportedly being upset over securing 61 per cent marks in his CBSE Class 10 board examinations.

The student, Aniket, son of Prabhat Kumar, was originally from Bihar and had been living in Kota with his mother for the past year.

According to family members, the CBSE 10th board results were declared on Tuesday afternoon.

After checking his result, Aniket became visibly upset and locked himself in his room. When he did not come out for a long time, his mother grew concerned and knocked on the door.

Receiving no response, she forced the door open, only to find Aniket hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The family told the police that Aniket had been in a state of depression since seeing his exam result. Police confirmed that after the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family, who have declined to pursue any legal proceedings.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need to address academic pressure and mental health awareness among students.

Experts suggest that marks alone should not be seen as the only benchmark of success or failure.

It is crucial for parents, teachers, and institutions to provide emotional support and create an environment where students feel valued, safe, and heard, local residents said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Kota, once famous as a coaching hub for IIT and NEET exams, is witnessing a series of suicide cases in the last few years.

Despite stringent action by the government and authorities concerned, these suicides go unabated.