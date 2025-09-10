India's Largest PCB Manufacturing Facility Coming-Up In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh is set to host India's largest Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing facility, marking a major boost to the country's electronics ecosystem.

The project will be established at Menakuru village near Naidupeta by Syrma Strategic Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (SSEPL), with an overall investment of Rs 1,593 crore.

The state government approved the proposal under its new Electronics Components Manufacturing and Supply (ECMS) Policy (2025–30).

The main PCB manufacturing and R&D unit, with an investment of Rs 1,076 crore, will focus on producing single-layer, multi-layer, HDI, and flexible PCBs.

These components are critical for consumer electronics, automotive technology, telecom infrastructure, and renewable energy equipment. The facility is expected to create about 1,011 direct jobs.

As part of its support, the Andhra Pradesh government has offered 12.56 acres of land at a 75% subsidised rate, subject to clearance from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The move is expected to reduce dependence on PCB imports and strengthen India's manufacturing base.

In addition to the flagship PCB unit, Syrma Components will set up a copper-clad laminate (CCL) plant at a cost of Rs 417.78 crore, generating 647 jobs.

Syrma SGS Technology will also establish an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) unit with an investment of Rs 100 crore, creating 510 jobs. Together, the three facilities will bring more than 2,100 employment opportunities to the region.

Trial production at the PCB unit is expected to begin in 2026–27, with full-scale commercial operations starting in 2027–28. This investment positions Andhra Pradesh as a fast-emerging hub for electronics manufacturing in India.

(KNN Bureau)