Zimperium Partners With Android Enterprise To Enhance Security For Work Devices With Device Trust From Android Enterprise

Integration Enables Real-Time Mobile Threat Defense and Trusted Access Across Both Managed and Unmanaged Android Devices

DALLAS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the world leader in mobile security, today announced support for Device Trust from Android Enterprise, helping organizations verify the trust status of Android work devices-whether managed or unmanaged. Through this integration, customers can leverage Zimperium's Mobile Threat Defense (MTD ) platform to enhance real-time visibility, enforce access policies, and proactively defend against today's mobile threats.

With more organizations embracing bring-your-own-device (BYOD) models and remote work, mobile devices have become a primary target for cybercriminals. Device Trust from Android Enterprise provides businesses with real-time trust signals-such as patch level, OS version, pending update status, screen lock, network state and more-enabling smarter, risk-based access decisions. By making it easy to continuously check the security status of a device, Device Trust from Android Enterprise helps reduce the risk of data breaches caused by outdated security patches, on-device malware and weak lock screen passcodes.

"As cybercriminals have moved to a mobile-first attack strategy, organizations must treat mobile devices as a first line of defense," said Chris Cinnamo, Deputy CTO, Zimperium. "Our support for Device Trust from Android Enterprise strengthens our mission to protect all Android work devices-delivering consistent, on-device protection whether a device is fully managed or part of a BYOD program."

Zimperium integrates these trust signals through the Android Management API, empowering enterprises to assess risk and act in real-time. Customers can apply Zero Trust principles across their Android device fleets, gaining protection that extends from the endpoint to the cloud.

Key Benefits of Zimperium's Support for Device Trust:



Smarter BYOD Security: Validate device health even on personal devices without requiring full EMM enrollment.

Faster Threat Response: Combine real-time threat detection with trust signal insights for stronger forensics and containment. Flexible Access Control: Apply adaptive access policies to contractors, frontline workers, and hybrid teams.

Device Trust from Android Enterprise allows organizations to gain consistent device visibility and protect corporate resources-even in dynamic and distributed work environments. When integrated with Zimperium's MTD platform , enterprises can confidently enable mobile access without compromising on security.

To learn more about how Zimperium and Android Enterprise are transforming mobile security, visit .

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile environments, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging AI-driven, autonomous security to counter evolving threats including mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities and compromise, as well as zero day threats. As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead with proactive, unmatched protection of the mobile apps that run your business and the mobile devices relied upon by your employees. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

Media Contact

Sena McGrand

ICR for Zimperium

[email protected]

SOURCE Zimperium

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED