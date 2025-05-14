KIYG 2025: Harschit, Nishika Emerge As Top Performers In Artistic Gymnastics

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Harschit D. of Uttar Pradesh and Nishika Aggarwal of Telangana remained the top stars of the artistic gymnastics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the IG Stadium Sports complex, here on Wednesday. The Khelo India Athlete (KIA) duo continued their medal-winning run on Wednesday, ending their campaign on a high.

After clinching gold in their all-round final events on Tuesday, Harschit bagged double gold in the Floor Exercise and Vaulting Table events, respectively, as well as a silver in the Still Rings event.

“I'm feeling satisfied. This is my third edition. I had three medals the last time in Tamil Nadu KIYG, and I am happy to have surpassed the tally this time around. I've improved a lot and there has been a lot of evolution thanks to my coaches,” Harschit, 17, told SAI Media.

“I've been a part of the Khelo India scheme for the past two years, and it has motivated my training a lot,” he added.

Nishika, 17, meanwhile, picked gold in the Vaulting Table event as well as double bronze in the Uneven Bars and Balancing Beam events on Wednesday. She, however, wasn't too happy with her performance on Wednesday.

“It has overall been a good performance, but I wish I had a better showing in the other events where I won the bronze, especially in the floor, where I couldn't make the top 3. I underperformed a bit today after continuous days of events, but it's all a lesson taken forward,” mentioned Nishika.

Results

Boys:

Floor Exercise: Harschit D. (Uttar Pradesh) 12.600; 2. Minhaj S. Saj (Kerala) 11.667; 3. Tulintewary (Jharkhand) 11.433

Pommel Horse: S.K. Nabhigh Ali (Delhi) 11.967; 2. Jatin Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh) 11.633; 3. Vikas Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 11.233

Still Rings: Sameer Kohli (Punjab) 11.400; 2. Harschit D (Uttar Pradesh) 10.967; 3. Anay Aditya Kirloskar (Maharashtra) 10.600

Vaulting Table: 1. Harschit D. (Uttar Pradesh) 12.767; 2. Akshat Bajaj (Delhi) 12.650; 3. Reyan Rawat (Delhi) 11.884

Parallel Bars: 1. S.K. Nabhigh Ali (Delhi) 12.033; 2. Jatin Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh) 11.933; 3. Yatharth Kesharwani (Uttar Pradesh) 11.867

High Bar: 1. Niladri Sarkar (West Bengal) 11.000; Dibas Gayen (Jharkhand) 10.967; Ajad Laskar (Odisha) 10.933

Girls:

Vaulting Table: 1. Nishika Aggrawal (Telangana) 12.334; 2. Anoushka Patil (Maharashtra) 12.100; 3. Sara Rawool (Maharashtra) 11.700

Uneven Bars: 1. Anoushka Patil (Maharashtra) 10.433; 2. Sneha Tariyal (Delhi) 9.833; 3. Nishika Aggrawal (Telangana) 9.700

Balancing Beam: Varsha Anand Nair (Kerala) 10.833; 2. Jinia Debnath (West Bengal) 10.700; 3. Nishika Aggrawal (Telangana) 10.600

Floor Exercise: 1. Shatakshi Takke (Maharashtra) 10.700; 2. Sara Rawool (Maharashtra) 10.467; 3. Riya M (Karnataka) 10.433.