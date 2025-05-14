Crypto Bull Market Heats Up — Bexback Launches No KYC, 100X Leverage & Double Bonus Campaign To Maximize Trader Profits

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin breaks above $100,000 and Ethereum posts rapid gains, the cryptocurrency market is roaring back into a full-fledged bull run. In response, leading derivatives exchange BexBack has launched a new campaign offering powerful trading incentives to help users seize opportunities during this high-volatility cycle.

BexBack's Limited-Time Bull Market Campaign Includes:











100% Deposit Bonus

Instantly double your trading capital. Bonus funds can be used as margin to open larger positions and absorb volatility.



$100 Trading Bonus

Available to new users who deposit at least 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT and complete their first trade within 7 days of registration.



100x Leverage on 50+ Crypto Futures

Trade BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, XRP, and 50+ major altcoins with up to 100x leverage .



No KYC Required

Register and start trading in seconds using just an email address. BexBack respects user privacy and lowers barriers to entry.

Zero Spread, Deep Liquidity, Lightning-Fast Execution

All trades are executed at the displayed price - no slippage, no spread, no surprises.



Why Traders Are Choosing BexBack











Global access with 24/7 multilingual support



Zero deposit fees and generous bonus programs



Professional-grade infrastructure, ideal for both beginners and experts

Fast onboarding with no identity verification required



About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering up to 100x leverage on 50+ perpetual contracts. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform serves over 500,000 traders worldwide.

With operational offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom, BexBack combines regulatory integrity with innovative trading tools to provide a secure, fast, and accessible trading experience across regions.

Take Action Now-Don't Miss Another Opportunity!









If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users (complete one trade within one week of registration), you can be a winner in the new bull run.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonus and start accumulating more BTC today!

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at