EU Designates Millions for Lebanon's Recovery
(MENAFN) The European Union announced on Wednesday a new €8 million ($9 million USD) initiative aimed at enhancing security and stability in Lebanon, which has been severely impacted by recent conflicts with Israel. The devastation left the country's infrastructure in ruins and resulted in considerable loss of life.
This project, to be carried out by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is designed to assist communities affected by the conflict and facilitate their return to safer areas, as outlined in a press release from the EU Delegation to Lebanon.
Key objectives of the project include supporting local peacebuilding efforts, strengthening the Internal Security Forces' (ISF) ability to provide security services, and aiding the Lebanon Mine Action Center in clearing unexploded ordnance in conflict-impacted zones.
The agreement was formalized at the ISF headquarters in Beirut, with significant figures present, including ISF Director General Raed Abdullah, Director of the EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments Peter Wagner, EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele, and UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon Blerta Aliko.
"The ISF plays a critical role in maintaining public order and safeguarding communities. The European Union's crisis response is aimed at bolstering the Internal Security Forces' capacity at a critical time. At the same time, the work of the Lebanon Mine Action Center to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war remains vital, not only to protect lives, but to enable recovery, development and safe return of displaced families," stated Peter Wagner.
"This new program reflects our ongoing commitment to Lebanon and its security institutions in promoting peace and stability across the country, at this critical time," added Sandra De Waele.
