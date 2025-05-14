Programmable Robots Market Size To Hit USD 13.22 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 16.16% | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Programmable Robots Market is expanding due to growing demand for flexible, customizable automation in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, driven by advancements in AI, robotics, and smart connectivity. Austin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Programmable Robots Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Programmable Robots Market size was valued at USD 3.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.16% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Technological Advancements and STEM Integration Fuel Surge in Programmable Robots Market. The programmable robots market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for automation and the expanding adoption of educational robotics. Programmable robots are being used in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare to achieve more accuracy, greater productivity, and a reduction of operational costs. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning are making robots smarter, connected and endowed with features to offer immediate monitoring, autonomous functionalities and data-driven intelligence, just to name a few. US Programmable Robots Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16%. Get a Sample Report of Programmable Robots Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.44 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.16% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Hardware, Software)

. By Type (Educational robots, Industrial robots, Service robots, Research robots, Others)

. By End Use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Entertainment and media, Military and defense, Others) Key Drivers . Rising Automation Demand and Educational Robotics Adoption Fuel Growth of Programmable Robots Market.

. Expanding Healthcare Applications and Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities for Programmable Robots Industry.

The education industry is implementing programmable robots to educate kids on STEM, giving kids a head start on learning to code and solve real-world problems through play and learning. These are being introduced into schools and training centers as part of curricula, with the aim of increasing engagement levels and enhancing learning. The rise of robots Automation HAL327-4 A need for safe and fast alternatives in hazardous environments, along with continued labor shortages, is driving interest in using robots. All these factors play a role in driving the market for programmable robots in various end-use industries.

Programmable Robots Market: Key Segments Driving Growth in Hardware, Software, and Industry Applications

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the programmable robots market, with a share of 64.5%, as physical units (sensors, actuators, controller, mechanical) have an integral function in determining the behavior of any robotics-related project. As robotics becomes more advanced with industry and academia, the requirement for robust hardware with high performance is crucial.

The software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, on account of growing demand for smart programming, real time data handling, and autonomous functioning. Advances in AI, machine learning, cloud connectivity and predictive maintenance are also giving robots greater flexibility and efficiency, which in turn accelerates the shift toward software in nontraditional sectors.

By Type

In 2023, Industrial robots held the largest revenue share of the programmable robots market at 39.6%, due to its usage across the manufacturing, automotive, and electronics sectors where precision, high speeds, and automation is crucial. These robots traditionally work in welding, assembly, handling materials and checking the quality to guarantee fast and consistent production lines.

Service robots are expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by growth in use of those robots in healthcare, logistics, hospitality and in homes. With the rapid development of AI and machine learning, service robots are becoming smarter and multitasking, and have higher competence in carrying out dynamic and complex tasks.

By End Use

In 2023, the programmable robots market had the largest share in the manufacturing sector (41.3%), with adoption of automation for enhancing the production efficiency, maintaining accuracy, and minimizing human errors. Programmable robots are poised for global competition, doing assembly, packaging, welding and inspections.

The healthcare sector is expected to see the fastest growth From 2024 to 2032, driven by greater use of robots in surgery, diagnosis, rehabilitation and elderly care. These robots, which prove essential in automating processes, aid in minimally invasive surgery as well as in overall healthcare services, provide amok in quality healthcare as the population ages and the need for quality of care has increased.

North America and Asia Pacific Lead Growth in Programmable Robots Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the programmable robots market at 35.8%, owing to strong industrial base, early adoption of the automation technology, and high R&D investments. In the U.S., we have been leading the huge push to put industrial robots and teaching robots into factories and schools. Sophisticated mobile robotics solutions from firms as diverse as Boston Dynamics are revolutionizing logistics and security as platforms like VEX Robotics and LEGO Education wend their way into schools as part of a STEM education. In addition to that, it has presence of developed health care infrastructure due to which surgical and rehabilitation robots are being increasingly used, thus benefitting the patient care.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, owing to a swift industrialization and rising tech investments. China, Japan and South Korea are leading the way and India witnesses a growing interest in programmable robots for educational purpose and in agriculture.

Recent Developments:



June 2024, Sphero® has launched the BOLT+, an upgraded version of its top-selling educational robot, designed to offer enhanced STEM learning experiences with updated sensors, coding features, and a vivid LCD screen for real-time data display and creativity. Oct 2024, Makeblock mBot Neo is an amazing coding robot for kids 8 through 12 to learn AI, Python programming, and robotics with easy construction, step-by-step instructions, and long battery life.

