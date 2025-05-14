403
Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Yemeni Ports
(MENAFN) The Israeli military issued evacuation orders on Wednesday for three Yemeni seaports in anticipation of possible airstrikes.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on his X account, directing all Yemenis to vacate the ports of Ras Isa, Al-Hudaydah, and Salif, which are under the control of the Houthi movement, "until further notice."
This evacuation announcement follows a similar order issued on Sunday by the Israeli military. Since Tuesday, Israel has reported intercepting three missiles launched from Yemen.
The Houthis have been targeting vessels navigating through the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, since November 2023.
Their actions have been in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where over 52,800 lives have been lost due to a severe Israeli offensive that has persisted for over 19 months, with the majority of casualties being women and children.
The Houthi-led attacks paused in January when a ceasefire was established between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
However, these assaults resumed following Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza in March.
