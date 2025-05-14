403
UK Plans Job Relocations, Closes Whitehall Buildings
(MENAFN) The UK government announced plans on Wednesday to close key Whitehall offices and shift thousands of jobs from London to regional centers across the UK. This move is part of a broader strategy to decentralize decision-making and reduce expenses, with 12,000 civil servant positions either being eliminated or relocated.
Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden shared in a statement that the government aims to have 50% of senior civil servants based outside London within the next five years. The goal is to bring policymaking closer to the communities it impacts.
This reduction will lower the number of full-time government employees in Whitehall from 95,000 to around 83,000. Many positions will be transferred to newly established hubs, such as an AI and digital center in Manchester and an energy campus in Aberdeen.
McFadden emphasized that the initiative is centered on “taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK.” He added, “By relocating thousands of civil service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that government jobs support economic growth throughout the country.”
