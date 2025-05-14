WATCH: India Successfully Tests Low-Cost 'Bhargavastra' To Neutralise Drone Swarms

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a notable advancement for India's defence capabilities, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully developed and tested 'Bhargavastra' - a low-cost, hard-kill counter-drone system equipped with indigenously designed micro rockets and missiles. The system marks a significant leap forward in neutralising the growing threat posed by drone swarms, especially in sensitive and high-altitude operational zones.

The 'Bhargavastra' underwent rigorous field trials at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur on 13 May, in the presence of senior officials from the Army Air Defence (AAD). Over the course of three separate tests, the system demonstrated its lethal precision and reliability. Two trials involved single-rocket firings, while a third test showcased salvo mode capability, launching two rockets within a two-second window. All four micro rockets achieved their intended performance parameters, underlining the technology's operational readiness.

How the Bhargavastra system works

Engineered to detect and eliminate small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at distances of up to 2.5 kilometres, the Bhargavastra system employs a two-tiered approach. The first layer features unguided micro rockets with a 20-metre lethal radius, designed to tackle mass drone incursions. Complementing this is a second layer of precision-guided micro missiles - previously validated through independent tests - offering surgical accuracy against high-value or elusive aerial targets.

Adapted for deployment across varied terrains, including high-altitude zones exceeding 5,000 metres, Bhargavastra is both modular and scalable. The system can be customised to incorporate an additional soft-kill layer comprising jamming and spoofing techniques. Such an integrated approach provides a comprehensive shield against UAV threat for all branches of India's armed forces.

SDAL highlighted the system's indigenous origins, emphasising that all components - from detection sensors to strike mechanisms - were developed domestically. The architecture allows the integration of multiple sensor systems, including radar, electro-optical (EO), and radio frequency (RF) receivers, enabling layered air defence cover tailored to mission-specific requirements.

Central to the system's effectiveness is its state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Centre, which integrates C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) technologies. Capable of detecting low radar cross-section threats between 6 and 10 kilometres away, the integrated EO/IR suite ensures precision tracking and identification. The system also supports seamless integration with existing network-centric warfare infrastructure, enhancing real-time operational coordination.

According to its developers, Bhargavastra stands out globally for its cost-effectiveness and versatility. While several advanced nations are working on similar micro missile counter-drone technologies, an indigenous, modular system with proven swarm-neutralisation capability like Bhargavastra has yet to be fielded anywhere else.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)