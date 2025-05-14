403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, Brazil Urge Swift Start to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) China and Brazil have expressed their support for the swift initiation of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to an official statement released ahead of this week's talks in Istanbul. The endorsement came following a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva in Beijing, as confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
Both nations issued a joint declaration “expressing support for an early start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Mao stated on X.
Lula has been visiting China on a state trip since Sunday.
The announcement aligns with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's confirmation that Russia is preparing for peace talks with Ukraine, set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. Although Peskov did not disclose the names of the Russian delegation, it is expected that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov will play leading roles.
The peace talks proposal, which calls for unconditional discussions, was first suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday. Following that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured Putin of Turkey’s readiness to host the meeting.
Last year, China and Brazil launched the "Friends of Peace" initiative to unite the Global South in fostering consensus and creating favorable conditions for peace talks concerning the Ukrainian conflict.
Both nations issued a joint declaration “expressing support for an early start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Mao stated on X.
Lula has been visiting China on a state trip since Sunday.
The announcement aligns with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's confirmation that Russia is preparing for peace talks with Ukraine, set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. Although Peskov did not disclose the names of the Russian delegation, it is expected that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov will play leading roles.
The peace talks proposal, which calls for unconditional discussions, was first suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday. Following that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured Putin of Turkey’s readiness to host the meeting.
Last year, China and Brazil launched the "Friends of Peace" initiative to unite the Global South in fostering consensus and creating favorable conditions for peace talks concerning the Ukrainian conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment